FREE PODCAST 2/19 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Elimination Chamber hype, Drew vs. Cody, Gunther vs. Jey, Women’s Battle Royal, on-site reporter attends first-ever WWE show, McAfee, R-Truth, Mailbag (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media to review WWE Monday Night Raw. They begin with their thoughts on whether WWE helped promote Elimination Chamber in a concrete way to motivate anyone to watch who wasn’t planning to already. They discussed Drew McIntyre vs. Cody Rhodes, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, the Women’s Battle Royal, and more with a wide array of Mailbag topics from listeners including Pat McAfee, R-Truth, and more. They were also joined by an on-site correspondent who attended his first live WWE event after being a fan for 15 years.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO