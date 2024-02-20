News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/19 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Drew, Gunther vs. Jey, Becky talks Chamber, Women’s Battle Royal, McAfee scatalogical fetish continues, fans chant for R-Truth (24 min.)

February 20, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch talks Chamber, Women’s Battle Royal, Pat McAfee scatalogical fetish continues, fans chant for R-Truth in eight-man tag match, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024