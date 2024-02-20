VIP AUDIO 2/19 – WKH – WWE Raw Review: Cody vs. Drew, Gunther vs. Jey, Becky talks Chamber, Women’s Battle Royal, McAfee scatalogical fetish continues, fans chant for R-Truth (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews Raw start to finish including Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre, Gunther vs. Jey Uso, Becky Lynch talks Chamber, Women’s Battle Royal, Pat McAfee scatalogical fetish continues, fans chant for R-Truth in eight-man tag match, and more.

