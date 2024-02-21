10 YRS AGO – TNA Live Event Results (2-15-2014): Magnus (Nick Aldis) vs. Samoa Joe in a cage match for the TNA Title, plus MadisoN Rayne, Gail Kim, Chris Sabin, Austin Aries, Sam Shaw

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The following report originally published 10 years ago this week here at PWTorch.com…

TNA house show results

February 15, 2014

Austin (Cedar Park), Tex.

Report by @VoicesWrestling

(1) X Division champion Austin Aries beat Chris Sabin to retain the TNA Title. Mostly comedy. The crowd was red hot for Aries. Decent match.

(2) KO champion Madison Rayne beat Gail Kim to retain the Knockouts Title. Short match.

(3) Ethan Carter III beat James Storm with his feet on the ropes.

(4) Mr. Anderson beat Sam Shaw 2-1 in a two-out-of-three falls match. Shaw won Fall #1 by KO’ing Anderson with a chair before the bell. Anderson won Fall #2 with a small package, then Fall #3. Afterward, Anderson gave a kid the mic to his name introduction, but the kid said “Kennedy” from his WWE run.

(5) The Wolves (Eddie Edwards & Davey Richards) beat TNA tag champions Bro-Mans (Robbie E. & Jessie) via DQ; Bro-Mans retained the TNA Tag Titles. Bro-Mans got themselves DQ’ed to retain the belts. This was the best match of the show.

Cage construction for the main event lasted longer than any of the matches thus far.

(6) TNA World Hvt. Champion Magnus beat Samoa Joe in a steel cage to retain the TNA World Title. ECIII made a run-in (in a cage match) to give Magnus the win.

The show went two hours and 15 minutes, 35 minutes of which was cage construction. Seats were not for sale in the two ends of the lower bowl – one end was for the entrance stage and the other was for merchandise and the main sections were not filled at showtime.