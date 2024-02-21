WWE Raw Ratings Report (2/19): Total viewership and demo ratings, first-to-third hour dropoff, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (2/19) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw on USA Network averaged 1.870 million viewers, up from the prior week’s 1.747 million but below the 1.890 and 1.909 million viewers the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 1.676 million.

One year ago this week, Raw drew 2.006 million viewers, which was above the typical viewership. One year ago, the ten week rolling average was 1.811 million viewers, 135,000 more viewers on average than this year.

Monday’s hourly viewership was:

1st hour: 1.965

2nd hour: 1.895

3rd hour: 1.751

The first-to-third hour dropoff of 214,000 was a little larger than average. The previous six weeks averaged a 203,000 dropoff and the 2023 average waws 202,000. Gunther vs. Jey Uso for the Intercontinental Title was the advertised main event.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw this week drew a 0.673 rating, up from 0.56 and 0.58 the prior two weeks. The ten-week rolling average is 0.54.

One year ago this week, Raw drew a 0.56 rating in the key demo and a ten-week average of 0.50.