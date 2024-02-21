AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/21): Keller’s report on RVD & Hangman & Hook vs. Brian Cage & Swerve & Samoa Joe, Mox & Claudio vs. FTR, plus Toni Storm, Purrazzo

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,868 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,074.

[HOUR ONE]

-After the Dynamite opening theme, they cut to the stage and then a wide shot of the ring, stage, and right side of the arena (which looked really solid for a relatively small crowd based on the full lower bowl and strategy camera angle), although the upper deck was clearly unlit.

(1) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler)

Rapid tags and back and forth action early. The action spilled to ringside at 5:00. Mox dove through the ropes and tackled Dax. Cash then threw Mox head-first into the ringside steps. They cut to a double-box break at 10:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Claudo had Dax down on the mat in a sleeper. The ref raised his arm twice and the third time, Dax lifted it. He then escaped with a jaw-breaker. Mox hot-tagged in at 16:00. Cash threw two awful-looking jabs at that missed Dax, then some better looking chops and uppercuts followed by a sunset flip out of the corner for a near fall. Schiavone said he didn’t think the wrestlers were aware of the time left in the time limit. Dax avoided a Doomsday Device and then superplexed Mox. Cash went for a top rope splash, but Mox lifted his knees. Claudio then gave Dax a Giant Swing. Mox then dropkicked his head during a revolution and scored a near fall at 18:00.

Mox applied a bulldog headlock. Cash and Claudio crashed onto Mox, breaking the grip. A minute later, FTR went for Shatter Machine, but the bell rang at the time limit.

WINNERS: Time limit draw in 20:00.

-A brawl broke out afterward. Security and Christopher Daniels ran out to keep them apart.

-Renee Paquette interviewed Orange Cassidy backstage. She recounted his busy schedule this year so far and what’s scheduled going into Revolution. She asked if he’s even medically cleared. Doc Samson said he is, but barely.

-Excalibur plugged that FTR would speak after the break. [c]

-A video package aired on Undisputed Kingdom’s feud with Cassidy in recent weeks including last week’s main event. They also showed Cassidy promoting All In in England and then appearing at a Rev Pro event last Sunday.

-They went to Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone to discuss Cassidy’s International Title schedule.

-Alex Marvez interviewed FTR in the parking garage. He said they would’ve won if the match had ten more seconds in it. Dax said he wanted a rematch at Revolution. Mox and Claudio showed up and were held back by security.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. MIKE BENNETT – International Title match

Cassidy made his entrance first. Then Bennett, accompanied by Matt Taven. Cassidy charged at them on the ramp. Fans chanted, “Freshly squeezed!” The bell rang 35 minutes into the hour. When the ref pulled Cassidy out of the corner, Bennett took a cheap shot and took over. At 2:30, Roderick Strong ran out. The ref yelled at him to leave as Cassidy taunted him and put his hands in his pockets. Bennett then recovered and punched Cassidy in the crotch. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Bennett was still in control. Cassidy did the Flair flip into the corner and over the top rope. Bennett went after Cassidy at ringside and then threw him back into the ring. Bennett then put on a headset and said he could do the announcers’ job better than them. When he headed back toward the ring, Cassidy dove into him. (A title is on the line and Bennett takes time out to chat at ringside? That makes him look bad, but it also devalues the championship.) Bennett took over and landed a Death Valley Driver at ringside.

Back in the ring, Cassidy surprised Bennett with an Orange Punch. Both were down and slow to get up. Bennett and Cassidy struggled mid-ring before Bennett landed a Gotch-style piledriver for a near fall at 9:00. Cassidy countered Bennett into a Beach Break for the three count.

WINNER: Cassidy in 10:00 to retain the International Title.

-Taven ran out and attacked Cassidy. Strong joined in. Jake Hager ran out and attacked Taven and Bennett. Excalibur said Hager was “unexpected back-up for Orange Cassidy.”

-Paquette interviewed Angelo Parker about “finally going on a date with Ruby.” He said he is excited and nervous, and noted Renee has experience in that regard. Ruby Soho showed up dressed up for their date. A white SUV drove in as they were leaving. Ric Flair stepped out of the SUV. He had a serious demeanor. [c]

-Backstage Renee told Flair it was great to see him tonight. She asked for his thoughts on Sting’s final match. Flair said he been disappointed. He said he thought he’d be a bigger part of the picture when he signed up. He said he doesn’t hold it against Sting, but he wishes he was more a part of things. He said he’s going to explore some options. He then knocked on the door of The Young Bucks. They seemed surprised, but welcomed him in for a chat.

(Keller’s Analysis: Say what you will about Flair being featured on TV at all, but the idea that Flair might turn on Sting in his retirement match is pretty genius in terms of going full circle. Of course, my money is on this being a swerve by Flair to lull the Bucks into thinking he’s on their side, only to pull the rug out from under them with the idea being it can lead to a big pop and a closing scene of Flair and Sting together after the win.)

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Daniel Garcia as one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. Excalibur gave a shout-out to Jim Ross, whom he said was recovering from surgery (on his hip). Schiavone brought up what happened in his match against Adam Copeland and the injury he suffered afterward. Schiavone said Garcia will get a TNT Title match against Christian Cage next weekend at AEW Revolution. Garcia thanked the fans for their support and restoring a belief in himself. He said he believes he would have made Copeland tap out if the match went any longer. He said he’ll see him again, but he’ll be holding the TNT Title by then. He pointed at the big screens that had a graphic advertising Christian Cage vs. Garcia at Revolution. He was interrupted by Christian’s music.

Christian stepped out with Nick Wayne, Nick’s mom, and Killswitch. He said Copeland will never get another match against him. He said Garcia shouldn’t get a title shot at Revolution because he’s not ready yet. He talked about his gyrations.

[HOUR TWO]

He said Garcia had a pretty dark childhood. Garcia shot him a death stare that he was bringing up his past. He asked if he knows Jackie Garcia and mentioned the address. He said Jackie was married to David Garcia. He said David is his father, and his father is dead. Garcia began shaking with anger. Christian said it’d be a fairy tale ending for him to win the TNT Title at Revolution in celebration of his father, but he father isn’t worth celebrating. He said he was a loser alcoholic who lost his life to the bottle. Nick Wayne laughed in the background.

Christian said he wants to help Garcia reach his potential. “I don’t want to be your opponent, I want to be your father,” he said. Garcia warned him about mentioning his mom and dead father. Nick Wayne charged to the ring wearing a “Christian Is My Father” t-shirt. Garcia quickly put him a sharpshooter and then yelled at Christian. When Killswitch began to enter the ring, Matt Menard attacked him with a chair.

(Keller’s Analysis: Christian is wonderful in this role. Nick Wayne is a great lackey. Garcia is as earnest and likable as a babyface gets these days, and it’s good to see him back in a role that fits his personality. Christian is a perfect opponent for him at this stage.)

-Renee interviewed Hangman Page, Hook, and Rob Van Dam backstage about their main event. Hangman said tonight is full of opportunities for all three of them. He said Hook can avenge his loss to Samoa Joe and then RVD can redeem himself for his loss to Swerve Strickland. RVD found that comment jarring. Hangman said they have a chance to hurt Swerve before Revolution, so stick to the plan. He walked away. RVD and Hook then fist-bumped.

(Keller’s Analysis: I’m really enjoying Hangman playing his true self on TV these days! RVD’s response to Hangman’s self-interested “pep-talk” was great.)

(3) TONI STORM (w/Luther, Mariah May) vs. SYDNI WINNELL

The screen went black and white during Toni’s ring entrance. Sydni had her back turned to the hard camera and waved at the fans (see, you do need to be taught where the hard cam is when you’re on TV!). Toni attacked at the bell and quickly won via tapout.

WINNER: Storm in 1:00.

-Afterward, Deonna Purrazzo walked past Storm, who leaped into the arms of Luther.

(4) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MADISON RAYNE

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Excalibur plugged tickets going on sale for ROH Supercard of Honor event taking place on Apr. 5. They cut to a break at 2:00 with Purrazzo in control at ringside. [c/db]

They collided with simultaneous clotheslines after the break. Both were down and slow to get up. A minute later, Purrazzo countered Rayne and drove her head into the mat. Rayne took the bump awkwardly straight onto her head, compressing her neck badly. They ref immediately pushed Purrazzo away and checked on Rayne. Rayne sold it like she was paralyzed, but the ref indicated to the ringside doctor and Purrazzo that he got an audible okay from Rayne to continue. Purrazzo then finished the match with a standing anklelock.

WINNER: Purrazzo in 7:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was never good, but it just got worse the longer the match went. That head-first landing was scary, and the announcers reacted with immediate concern.)

-Storm ran out and put Purrazzo in an anklelock after the match. The ref yelled at Luther to do something about it. Luther entered the ring, but Storm released her grip on her own. Storm rubbed red lipstick all over her lips in a clown-like way and then rolled out of the ring.

-A clip aired of The Young Bucks attacking Darby, Sting, and his sons two weeks ago on Dynamite.

-A vignette aired with Darby and Sting speaking about facing the Bucks at Revolution. Darby talked about the empty pursuit of material gains. He held up a photo of Sting and his sons when the kids were around ages 7 and 12. He said that’s the only thing that matters in life – family. Sting walked in and agreed that family is all that matters. He said nobody has ever messed with his family until the Bucks. He said seven days ago his father died. His voice cracked. He said he was a hero to him and he taught him right. He said it’s made him think him about his own mortality. He said he has felt invincible over the years, but time catches up to everyone. “And it’s caught me, for sure,” he said. “I know I am not invincible.” He said everything he has left in him he will bring to Revolution. He told the Bucks in a serious, solemn tone that they have the fight of their lives on their hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: Heavy and serious, but effective in setting the tone for his retirement match.) [c]

-Schiavone stood mid-ring and introduced Wardlow for an interview. He told Schiavone to get out of his ring before he knocks him on his ass again. He said he’s been pissed off for two years. He said fans were chanting his name two years ago in a way that hasn’t been heard in decades. “I was the next big thing,” he said. “But apparently the rocket that was strapped onto my back has been put on upside down.” He said he’s been screwed over and over again. He said he is the one true home grown Day One AEW mega-star who would’ve been champion a long time ago. He said he hasn’t even received a shot at the World Title. He said people in the back “need to be fired and thrown in jail for that fact.”

He said a lot of men have been running around claiming to be the best. He said he beat the real World Hvt. Champion like no one has and his body is still falling apart because of him. He said that brings them to the latest champion. He said he squashed him like an insect and beat him like nobody has in his career. He said that brings him to the current champion, Samoa Joe. He said he choked him out and beat his ass too. He said custom suits and shiny title belts look better on him. He said it sounds like he’s “the best in the world and he’s better than you and you know it.” He yelled that he is the uncrowned king of AEW and it’s time he starts acting like one. He said he has been starving and he’s done being fed scraps. He yelled for everyone to look at him because he is everything a World Champion is supposed to be. He said no one in the back can stop him. He said anyone who gets in his way, “this is no longer wrestling, this is war!” He threw down the mic.

(Keller’s Analysis: Some of the content was meta and some of the syntax was a little sloppy, but overall easily one of his more memorable performances on the mic and it set the stage for him to be in the title mix storyline-wise.)

-Backstage, the Bang Bang Scissors Gang talked about their win on Revolution last Friday. Jay White suggested he team with the Gunns to represent the Bang Bang Scissors Gang as the Collision Cowboys.

-Excalibur hyped the six-main tag main event. [c]

-A video aired announcing Will Ospreay will be on Dynamite next week in the lead-up to Revolution.

-Excalibur announced that Wardlow will participate in Meat Maddness at AEW Revolution. He didn’t specify what it entails.

-Renee interviewed Don Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Konsuke Takeshita backstage. Callis talked about Will Ospreay heading to the U.S. for his Revolution match. He called Sammy Guevara “a little cuck” and said he has his eye on him.

(5) HOOK & RVD & “HANGMAN” PAGE vs. SAMOA JOE & “SWERVE” STRICKLAND & BRIAN CAGE

Individual ring entrances aired for everyone. The bell rang 43 minutes into the hour. Joe battered Hook early. He tagged in Cage. RVD tagged in a minute later. Hangman tagged against Swerve a minute later. They had to be pried apart by their partners. They cut to a double-box break at 4:00. [c/db]

With Joe in control against RVD a few minutes later, they cut to another double-box break at 10:00. [c/db]

RVD tagged in Hangman, who landed a Death Valley Driver on Cage for a near fall. After some chaos with everyone getting in spots, Hangman leaped off the top rope at Cage, but Cage caught him. Cage backdropped a charging Hangman over the top rope, but Hangman landed on the ring apron. He then climbed to the top rope, but Cage caught him up there. They set up a superplex, but Hook joined in and threw them both to the mat.

The ring cleared of everyone but Hangman, Joe, and Swerve who stared at each other and then began fighting. Swerve went to kick Hangman from the ring apron, but Hangman ducked so Swerve kicked Joe instead. Hangman then powerbombed Swerve onto the announce desk, collapsing it. Hangman yelled at him, “Stay down!” Back in the ring, Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat on Joe, but Joe ducked and landed a snap powerslam for a two count. Joe went for a Muscle Buster, but Hangman flipped out of it. Hangman tagged in RVD. Joe punched away at him. Hook snuck into the ring and gave Joe an overhead suplex. RVD then set up a Five-Star Frogsplash, but Cage shoved him to the mat. Cage knocked Hook out of the ring as Joe put RVD in a sleeper. RVD passed out. The ref called for the bell immediately. (No arm lifts, just a call for the bell.)

WINNERS: Joe & Swerve & Cage in 22:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: A bit of a weird mix of wrestlers for the match, but it helped further the Hook-Cage situation and built the Revolution main event too. Good to see RVD doing the job here as that certainly makes the most sense.)