FREE PODCAST 2/21 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Justin Credible reacts to CM Punk departure, Bryan’s push, ECW memories, does he regret any bumps/stunts, WrestleMania 30 scenarios (114 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-21-2014), Wade Keller interviews Justin Credible who covers a lot of current events and ECW memories including his reaction to C.M. Punk’s departure, Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE, Elimination Chamber predictions, WrestleMania 30 scenarios, Daniel Bryan’s push, Batista’s flat return, ECW memories, does he regret any bumps/stunts in ECW, where does Jerry Lynn rank on list of best workers of the last 25 years, how might WWE Network affect his royalties from WWE, and more.

