FREE PODCAST 2/21 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review MLW Burning Crush featuring Fatu vs. Krule, CozyMAX vs. WTF, Crist vs. Page, more (76 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review MLW’s Burning Crush, a mixed bag of a show setting up their next major event with a main event of Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krule Krugger in the dreaded Baklei Brawl, MLW Champ Satoshi Kojima & Shigeo Okumura facing WTF representatives Richard Holliday & Davey Boy Smith Jr., Friend of Show Jake Crist facing Openweight Champ Ricky Shane Page, and more. For VIP listeners, they head down to Texas for Revolver Wrestling’s WhatAShow featuring Chris Bey vs. Lio Rush and Mike Bailey vs. Elijah/Elias.
