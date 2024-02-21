WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/16): Has Rock made a difference to Smackdown ratings, plus comparisons to last year

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/16) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.555 million viewers, down slightly from 2.578 million the prior week. The prior four weeks averaged 2.482 million. The rolling ten-week average is 2.407 million, excluding the Christmas week “best of” edition.

One year ago, Smackdown drew 2.383 million. The rolling ten-week average one year ago was 2.382 million. So average viewership this year is up 25,000.

Friday’s episode included an appearance from The Rock. The two episodes of Smackdown since the WrestleMania Kickoff event in Las Vegas have averaged 2.567 million viewers. The five episodes in 2024 before that averaged 2.440 million. So since Rock was integrated into the WrestleMania storyline, there’s been a modest increase of around 127,000 viewers on average.

In the key 18-49 demo, Smackdown drew a 0.75 rating, the same as the week before. The prior five weeks in 2024 before the Kickoff special, Smackdown averaged a 0.68 rating. In the 18-34 male demo, it drew a 0.97 rating, up from 0.94 the week before. The prior five weeks in 2024 averaged 0.89.

The advertised matches and appearances were: