FREE PODCAST 2/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Kuester: Flair hints at siding against Sting, Swerve-Joe-Hangman cross paths in main event, Wardlow promo, mailbag (122 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Dan Kuester from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including Ric Flair suggesting he’s craving attention and might side with The Young Bucks against Sting. Also, a memorable promo from Darby and Sting. Then a discussion of the awkward but purposeful main event six-man tag with RVD & Hook & Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe & Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland, Moxley & Claudio vs. FTR, a scary botch in Madison Rayne vs. Deonna Purrazzo, and more including a lot of listener emails.

