VIP AUDIO 2/21 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: RVD & Hangman & Hook vs. Joe & Cage & Swerve, Sting & Darby memorable promo, Flair disgruntled, FTR vs. Mox & Claudio, Wardlow yells (20 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 21 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring RVD & Hangman Page & Hook vs. Samoa Joe & Brian Cage & Swerve Strickland, Sting & Darby present memorable promo, Ric Flair reveals he’s disgruntled and shopping his services to The Young Bucks, FTR vs. Jon Moxley & Claudio, Wardlow yells about wanting a World Title match, Christian Cage interacts with Danny Garcia, and more.

