FREE PODCAST 2/22 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago w/Keller & Powell: Kofi-Mania, AEW’s sellout, WM35 line-up options, NXT wrestlers on Raw & SD, state of ROH and Impact early in 2019, more (110 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (2-21-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net to discuss a wide range of topics including Kofi-Mania, AEW’s sellout and their thoughts on AEW’s rollout so far, WrestleMania 35 line-up options, NXT wrestlers on Raw & Smackdown and what it means and whether it was awful or terrible or actually okay, the state of ROH and Impact early in 2019, and more.
