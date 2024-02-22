VIP AUDIO 2/22 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 25 – PAC (166 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-fifth edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into a new year and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. Episode 25 looks at one of the most respected wrestlers of his generation, a cultivator and a master of the style that is now part of the fabric of wrestling – “The Man That Gravity Forgot” PAC. Mark Buckledee joins Alan to talk about the evolution of PAC as a wrestler, his breakthrough performances, the wrestlers who he has “made,” and so much more. Plus a discussion of the best high flyers of the 2000s and whether or not PAC tops that list, and personal stories of times Alan and Mark have seen PAC across the world. Check it out!

