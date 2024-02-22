TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (2/22): Lilly’s report on The System vs. Shelley & Kushida & Knight, Ash By Elegance Debut

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 22, 2024

ORLANDO, FL AT OSCEOLA HERITAGE PARK

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap of last week’s events.

-“Cross The Line” intro.

(1) CHRIS SABIN vs. JASON HOTCH (w/John Skyler)

Skyler did mic work on the way to the ring. Sabin had the early advantage and took Hotch to the mat. Sabin stayed on offense and scored several two counts. They fought on the outside and Hotch accidentally chopped the post. Back in the ring, Sabin gave Hotch a crossbody block from the top rope, but Hotch turned it into a rollup. Hotch got the advantage. Sabin backdropped Hotch and made a comeback. Sabin gave Hotch a tornado DDT for a two count that got a rise from the crowd. Hotch gave Sabin a German suplex for a two count. They traded pin attempts. Hotch superkicked Sabin. Hotch threw Sabin over the top rope. Skyler held Sabin, but Hotch did a dive and accidentally took out Skyler. Sabin did a dive of his own. Sabin dropkicked Hotch from the top rope and followed with the Cradle Shock for the pin.

WINNER: Chris Sabin in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This built to a really good match and gives Sabin momentum going into his match against Mustafa Ali at No Surrender.)

-A taped Mustafa Ali promo. He talked about facing Chris Sabin, He vowed to revitalize the X Division and win the belt.

-The System promo. They talked about their match later tonight and promised a beatdown. Moose said his match at No Surrender against Alex Shelley would be no DQ. Santino Marellla interrupted. He said if anyone interfered, Moose would lose the title. [c]

-Chris Sabin backstage promo. He said at first he was excited about Mustafa Ali coming to TNA, but he thinks he’s a scummy political figure hanging out with the Good Hands. He said “You’re gonna find out I’m Chris Sabin, bitch.”

(2) SIMON GOTCH vs. JACK PRICE

Gotch came to the ring wearing a mask, but took it off for the match. Josh Alexander walked to the ring. The announcers said they had a no-contact clause between Gotch and Alexander. Alexander joined the announce team. Gotch took Price to the mat early and went on offense. Gotch dropkicked Price through the ropes to the floor, then punched him on the outside. Back in the ring, Gotch continued with strikes. Gotch suplexed Price off the ropes, then followed with a piledriver. Gotch pointed to Alexander, then put Price in a submission for the tapout win.

WINNER: Simon Gotch in 3:00.

Gotch wouldn’t let go of the hold. Alexander got on the apron, then went toe to toe with Gotch. Gotch left the ring.

(D.L.’s Take: Good showcase for Gotch to display his intense style and build heat for his match with Alexander.)

-Grizzled Young Vets promo. They said they needed to be the tag team champions and said that ABC have never been in waters this deep and they will drown. [c]

-Kon/PCO promo video.

(3) TRENT SEVEN (w/Mike Bailey) vs. STEVE MACLIN (w/The Rascalz)

They had a lock up at the start and Maclin took Seven to the mat in a headlock. Seven came back with a crossbody block and slam. Seven chopped Maclin hard several times. Maclin clotheslined Seven to the mat. Maclin followed with a chop, kicks, and a suplex. They traded kicks. Maclin got a two count after an elbow drop. Seven returned a chop.[c]

They traded hard strikes. Maclin clotheslined Seven to the mat. Maclin gave Seven a kneedrop and put him in a chinlock, followed by a backbreaker. They battled on the top rope. Seven gave Maclin a superplex. They traded more hard chops. Seven gave Maclin a DDT and clotheslined him over the top rope. The Rascalz got into it with Seven, but Bailey gave them a moonsault. Seven gave a senton to Maclin and the Rascalz from the top rope. Seven clotheslined Maclin for a two count. Seven drove Maclin to the mat and got a two count. They traded strikes. Bailey kicked Trey Miguel off the top rope Seven threw Zachary Wentz out of the ring. Maclin used the distraction to hit Seven from behind, give him a spear, and deliver the KAI for the pin.

WINNER: Steve Maclin in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Hard-hitting match that built to an exciting finish, since it wasn’t a sure thing who was going to win. A good showing for both.)

-Gisele Shaw promo. She said she got rid of her distractions and she is on her own now. She said she would turn the giant X into a title win. Gail Kim approached and said that Shaw did what she said by getting rid of Savannah Evans and Jai Vidal, but she did it in an unprofessional way. Gail encouraged her to do things with poise and grace. Shaw said she would do things on her own without any help or advice and walked off.

-Eric Young was show on his way to the ring. [c]

-Trent Seven and Mike Bailey backstage promo. They challenged the Rascalz at No Surrender tomorrow.

-Eric Young did his ring entrance and got in the ring. Frankie Kazarian walked to the stage and sat in a chair. Frankie said he wasn’t in the mood to fight tonight. He talked about having ghosts in our post and introduced Eric to one of his ghosts. Big Damo (Eric’s former tag team partner in Sanity in WWE) walked out.

(4) ERIC YOUNG vs. BIG DAMO

Damo got the early advantage and took Eric down with a crossbody block. Damo continued on offense with a series of moves. Damo continued his assault as Frankie looked on. Damo put Eric in a stretching submission on the mat. Eric finally sidestepped a charge from Damo and made a comeback. Damo came back with an elbow drop for a two count. Eric gave Damo a superplex. Eric gave Damo and piledriver and got the pin.

WINNER: Eric Young in 5:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Even though it was brief, Damo made a good showing as a powerhouse. Solid win for Eric.)

Fans chanted for Eric after the match. Eric took the mic and said he didn’t full understand what was going through Frankie’s mind, but he was sure what was going through his own mind. He said it wouldn’t end well for Frankie. He told Frankie to pick out a scarf and matching shoes (Frankie was wearing a bright yellow scarf) and bring his pretty boy ass to No Surrender.

-Tasha Steelz backstage promo. She challenged Xia Brookside to another match for next week. [c]

-Dani Luna and Jody Threat promo. They said they are the top of the pile in the tag team division because of their recent wins. They challenged the winner of the No Surrender Knockouts tag team title match.

(5) ASH BY ELEGANCE vs. SAVANNAH THORNE

This was Ash’s TNA in-ring debut (she was formerly Dana Brooke in WWE). Her assistant did her ring announcing and made her opponent get out of the ring for her entrance. She posed on her way to the ring and her assistant helped her up the stairs.

Ash was aggressive when the bell rang. Ash choked Thorne over the middle rope. Ash took Thorne to the mat and punched her several times. Ash gave Thorne a free shot, but decked her and followed with an elbow and Rarified Air for the pin.

WINNER: Ash By Elegance in 2:00

(D.L.’s Take: The debut was what it should have been: total domination by Ash. The presentation made her seem like a big deal.)

-The System was shown on their way to the ring. [c]

-Rehwoldt and Hannifan appeared on camera and plugged TNA+. They were interrupted by Ash’s assistant, who informed everyone that Ash By Elegance has left the building. Rehwoldt clapped along.

Both teams did their ring entrances. [c]

(6) ALEX SHELLEY & KUSHIDA & KEVIN KNIGHT vs. THE SYSTEM (Moose & Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards w/Alisha Edwards)

Moose and Shelley started the match. Shelley took Moose to the mat early. Moose came back with a chop. Shelley avoided Moose and sent him into the turnbuckle. Myers tagged in and took Shelley to the mat. Knight worked on Myers’ arm. Knight armdragged Eddie. Kushida worked on Eddie’s arm too. Knight dropkicked Eddie and gave Myers a crossbody block. Knight gave Eddie a running shoulderblock. Eddie got the upper hand and chopped Kushida. Moose slammed Kushida and booted him off the apron to the floor. [c]

Kushida fought off The System and almost made the tag but The System pulled his tag team partners off the apron just as he leaped for the tag. The System kept their advantage on Kushida, including Alisha choking him from the outside. Kushida finally made the tag to Shelley, who ran wild on The System to an enthusiastic crowd reaction. Shelley had Myers in a submission, but Eddie broke it up. Shelley had Myers and Eddie in a submission at the same time, but Moose broke it up. Shelley knocked Moose to the floor.

Kushida ran wild on Eddie, to the delight of the crowd. Kushida did a moonsault on Eddie, but the pin was broken up. Kushida and Eddie traded moves. Knight gave Moose a rana from the top rope. Moose caught Knight on a dive to the floor, but Knight turned it into a rana on the ramp. Knight hit a spectacular dive to the outside on The System. Fans chanted “TNA!” In the ring, Knight got two counts on Moose. Shelley and Kushida double teamed Myers. Shelley dove on Myers on the floor. Kushida took out Eddie. Knight superkicked Moose and knocked Myers off the apron. Knight was distracted by Alisha on the apron and Moose speared him and got the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 19:00.

The System attacked Shelley and his team after the match. Shelley put Moose in a submission but Myers and Eddie pulled Moose out of the ring. The announcers noted that Myers and Eddie won’t be able to do that at No Surrender.

(D.L.’s Take: An action-packed match that set up two matches for No Surrender, including the main event. This really picked up at the end. The System continues to come together as a unit. Fans were super into Shelley’s team.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the last show under Scott D’Amore’s leadership. It was a decent go-home show, although I was surprised they didn’t do a hard-sell of the entire lineup. Highlights were the Maclin vs. Seven match, the surprise appearance of Big Damo, the heavily hyped debut of Ash By Elegance, and the main event. TNA has settled since the initial excitement of the rebrand, so it will be interesting to see if there are any big moves or new directions at the No Surrender show or next week’s TV show, which will be the first shows without Scott D’Amore at the helm.

Darrin Lilly is a Pro Wrestling Torch contributor who writes the weekly Impact Wrestling TV results and co-hosts the Impact Wrestling podcast for the site with John Laslo. You can find him on Instagram and Threads at dklstl or on You Tube at Darrin’s Wrestling World.