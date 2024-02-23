News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The Rock on Smackdown, the hugely disappointing latest Ric Flair book, Elimination Chamber preview and predictions, TV reviews, UFC, more (70 min.)

February 23, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • A review of WWE Smackdown including The Rock’s current role being a big step down from what it originally was intended to me.
  • A review of WWE Raw including The Bloodline interfering in two matches.
  • A preview of and predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber.
  • A review of NXT from Tuesday night
  • Review of AEW Rampage and Dynamite
  • UFC PPV review and preview
  • Book review of the latest book on Ric Flair, “The Last Real World Champion.”

