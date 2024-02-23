VIP AUDIO 2/22 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): The Rock on Smackdown, the hugely disappointing latest Ric Flair book, Elimination Chamber preview and predictions, TV reviews, UFC, more (70 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

A review of WWE Smackdown including The Rock’s current role being a big step down from what it originally was intended to me.

A review of WWE Raw including The Bloodline interfering in two matches.

A preview of and predictions for WWE Elimination Chamber.

A review of NXT from Tuesday night

Review of AEW Rampage and Dynamite

UFC PPV review and preview

Book review of the latest book on Ric Flair, “The Last Real World Champion.”

