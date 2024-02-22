WWE 2K24 roster revealed, Brock Lesnar not a playable character in the game

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The WWE 2K24 roster has been revealed by 2K. The roster is broken down into sections for Raw, Smackdown, NXT, Legends/Alumni, and Manager.

The most notable exemption from the playable roster is Brock Lesnar, who was recently removed from WWE creative plans after being implicated in Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis & WWE. Vince McMahon is also not a playable character in the game.

The most notable active member of the roster not listed in the roster reveal is Drew McIntyre. A notable name missing from the Legends section is Kurt Angle.

You can see the entire list of playable wrestlers in WWE 2K24 at launch here.