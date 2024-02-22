AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/21): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Sting & Darby’s message to the Young Bucks, Samoa Joe & Swerve & Brian Cage vs. RVD & Hook & Hangman,

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

TULSA, OKLA. AT BOK CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported earlier today that 2,868 tickets had been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,074.

—AEW Dynamite opening played. There was a firework display. They showed a high angle shot of the crowd sitting in the first deck. The upper deck was darkened.

—Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli came out from the crowd to a big reaction. Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler also got a very strong reaction. Blackpool Combat Club vs. FTR was the opening match on the show.

(1) JON MOXLEY & CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI (Blackpool Combat Club) vs. DAX HARWOOD & CASH WHEELER (FTR)

Wheeler quickly took Moxley down to the mat. Moxley responded by rocking Wheeler with strikes. Claudio tagged into the match. Claudio and Wheeler exchanged big strikes. Claudio planted Harwood with a scoop slam. Harwood responded by catching Moxley with a snap suplex. Harwood followed with a sliding leg drop for a near fall. Wheeler went for a suplex but Moxley broke free. Moxley went for a sleeper but Wheeler broke free sending him to the floor. Moxley and Wheeler exchanged big strikes. Wheeler caught Claudio and Moxley with a flying clothesline. The crowd chanted “FTR!”

Harwood showed Wheeler out of the way. Moxley caught Harwood with a tope. Wheeler took advantage, shoving Moxley into the ring steps. There were slight boos as Harwood and Wheeler rocked Moxley with clubbing blows. Harwood grabbed hold onto Wheeler’s hand while placing Moxley in an abdominal stretch. Harwood and Wheeler guillotined Moxley against the ropes. Moxley responded by rocking Harwood with a huge lariat. Claudio rocked Harwood with rapid fire uppercuts. Claudio went for a giant swing but Wheeler made the save. Claudio planted Harwood and Wheeler with a double back suplex. Claudio and Moxley delivered a spike piledriver to Harwood on the floor. [c]

Claudio placed Harwood in a sleeper hold as they returned from break. Harwood responded by running Claudio into the ring post. Wheeler ran wild, rocking Claudio and Moxley with strikes. Wheeler caught Moxley with a sunset flip for a two count. Wheeler planted Moxley with a brainbuster for a two count. 15-minutes went by in the match. FTR called for the Shatter Machine on Moxley but Claudio made the save. Harwood and Wheeler delivered a flying clothesline/powerbomb combo to Moxley for a close two count. Harwood planted Moxley with a superplex. Wheeler went for a super splash but Moxley got his knees up.

The crowd cheered as Claudio spun Harwood around the ring. Claudio and Moxley delivered a giant swing/dropkick combo to Harwood for a good two count. Moxley placed Harwood in a sleeper hold. Claudio caught Wheeler in a sleeper hold. Wheeler broke free, dropping Claudio onto Harwood. The crowd chanted “This Is Awesome!” Harwood placed Moxley in a Sharpshooter. Claudio starred at Harwood while placing Wheeler in a Sharpshooter. Claudio and Harwood began exchanging slaps. Moxley caught Harwood with a crucifix for a two count. Moxley went for a sleeper but Harwood broke free. Moxley gave Harwood the fingers. The time limit expired as Harwood and Wheeler had Moxley in position for the Shatter Machine.

WINNER: Time Limit Draw in 20:00

—The crowd booed the finish. Both teams began fighting after the match. AEW locker room down to pull everyone apart. The crowd booed. Wheeler charged at Claudio. Both teams were pulled apart again.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a great, action-packed match as both teams worked great together. I didn’t mind the draw as it’s setting up a rematch for the Revolution PPV.)

—Renee Paquette was backstage with Orange Cassidy and Doctor Sampson. Renee explained the whole program between Orange and The Undisputed Kingdom. Renee also noted Orange made a “pit stop” over at Wembley Stadium and even defended the AEW International Title at RevPro show over the weekend. Renee asked Orange if he’s medically cleared to compete. Orange said they are standing in the hallway to ask the doctor if he can compete. Doctor Sampson said Orange needs minimal medical clearance. Renee said Orange was barely cleared to compete. Orange said he’s cleared so he’s going to wrestle on the show.

—Excalibur said we will hear from FTR after the commercial break. [c]

—They showed clips of Orange defending the AEW International Title at the RevPro event.

—Alex Marvez was backstage with FTR. Dax Harwood said they came here to kick BCC’s ass. He said FTR doesn’t bow down to anyone. He challenged Moxley and Claudio to a tag team match at Revolution. Moxley and Claudio appeared as they were being held back by referees. Both teams jawed at each other. The match wasn’t made official.

—Orange Cassidy got a solid reaction. Mike Bennett came out with Matt Taven. Orange left the ring rocking Taven with an Orange Punch before the match began.

(2) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. MIKE BENNETT – International Title mtach



The match got underway with Orange stomping away at Bennett in the corner. Bennett responded rocking Orange with a right hand. There was a funny moment as the commentary team explained Bennet doesn’t want to win the match this early on but instead soften Orange up for Roderick Strong. Yet, Bennett went for covers after delivering a suplex to Orange. This was an example of the commentary team trying too hard. Orange responded by catching Bennett with a Satellite DDT. Strong ran down and jumped on the ring apron. AEW referee’s ran down to send Strong to the back. Bennett took advantage, nailing Orange with a low blow. Bennett delivered a piledriver for a two count. [c]

Bennett grabbed a commentary headset as they returned from break. Orange caught Bennett with a tope on the floor. Orange followed by hitting a second tope. Bennett responded by catching Orange with a spinebuster onto the ring apron. Bennett planted Orange with a Death Valley Driver on the floor. Bennett sent Orange into the ring. Orange rocked Bennett with an Orange Punch as he entered the ring. There was a light chant of “Freshly Squeezed!” Bennett and Orange battled for position. Bennett connected with a Gotch Piledriver for a two count. Bennett rocked Orange with a pair of rolling forearms. Bennett called for a Gotch Piledriver. Orange countered by delivering the Beach Break for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 9:50

—Roderick Strong and Matt Taven attacked Orange after the match. The music played as Jake Hager ran down to make the save. Hager got a strong reaction with the show taking place from Oklahoma. Hager planted Taven with a power slam. Hager rocked Bennett with a big boot. They announced Strong vs. Hager for Rampage. The crowd cheered as Hager raised Orange’s hand.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a solid match. We’ve seen Orange have lots of great matches as International Champion. It’s really time to see something new with this International Title. I’m really not sure how much interest Strong will bring when he wins the International Title at Revolution. The big problem is the Undisputed Kingdom feels ice cold. The interest the Undisputed Kingdom had coming out of the World’s End PPV has melted away. This program between Orange and Strong is doing nothing for me.)

—Renee interviewed Angelo Parker backstage. Renee asked Angelo about his date with Ruby Soho. Parker said he was feeling nervous. Ruby Soho appeared. Renee said she was going to leave this up to Soho and Parker. There was an SUV arriving to the arena. Soho asked Parker if that was for them. Parker said he got them a Lyft. Ric Flair was shown leaving the SUV. [c]

—Ric Flair was walking backstage as they returned from break. Renee asked Flair about Sting’s last match at Revolution. Flair said he’s disappointed he’s not a bigger part of things. He said he’s not upset with Sting. He’s just disappointed he hasn’t been around. He said he was going to explore more options. He knocked on a door. Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson opened the door. Flair asked if he could talk to them. They let Flair inside the room.

—Tony Schiavone was inside the ring. Tony introduced Daniel Garcia who got a solid babyface reaction. Tony spoke about Adam Copeland not being able to compete after what happened last week on Dynamite. Tony noted Garcia will challenge Christian Cage for the TNT Title at Revolution. The crowd began chanting “You Deserve It!”

Garcia said a lot of time he feels like he doesn’t deserve it. He thanked the crowd for the reaction. He said that he was told by many people that he was destined for great things in this business. He said a few months ago he was at the lowest points of his life. He said he was losing his confidence and losing that feeling. He said all he needed was those three seconds. He said he got those three seconds at the end of the Continental Classic. He said he took full advantage of the opportunity and it changed his life. He spoke about the fans picking him back up. He spoke about the fans dancing with him and restoring that feeling. He said nobody knows how that match with Copeland would’ve gone. He said he would have tapped Copeland out. The crowd booed this. He said it’s not over with Copeland. He said he will be holding the TNT Title the next time Copeland sees him.

TNT Champion Christian Cage came out with Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne and Kill Switch. Cage said Copeland will never get a shot at the TNT Title. He told the crowd to shut their mouths. He said what happened to Garcia was just a byproduct for being in the ring with Copeland. He said Garcia now stands as the number one contender. The crowd booed. Cage spoke about Garcia picking up momentums and ranking up wins. Cage said he doesn’t feel the TNT match with Garcia shouldn’t happen at Revolution. He said not because Garcia isn’t worthy. He said Garcia isn’t ready. He said he likes Garcia dance moves and gyrations. He said they were distractions. He said Garcia just wants to entertain the crowd. He said he wants to leave as the most dominant TNT Champion. The crowd chanted “You Suck!”

He said he knows something about Garcia the crowd doesn’t know. He said Garcia had a dark childhood. He asked Garcia if he knew someone named “Jackie Garcia” who lived in Buffalo, New York? He asked if Jackie was married to David Garcia? He said David Garcia was Daniel’s father. He said Garcia’s father has passed away. He said it would be a great moment if Garcia could win at Revolution and raise the title about his head for his father. He said Garcia’s father wasn’t that great. He called Garcia’s father a piece of crap. He said he lost his life to a bottle. He said he wants to help Garcia. He said he doesn’t want to be Garcia’s opponent. He said he wants to be Garcia’s father.

Garcia warned Cage to not speak about his beautiful mother again. He said since Christian knows so much about his father. He challenged Christian to enter the ring so he could put him next to his father. Christian sent Nick to the ring. Garcia placed Nick in the Sharpshooter. Christian sent Killswitch to the ring. Matt Menard appeared whacking Killswitch with a chair.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Garcia sounded pretty confident on the mic delivering a solid babyface promo. Christian is great playing such an unlikable heel. I will say the stuff with Christian continually using opponents’ family members for heat doesn’t really work with me. Garcia bringing up Copeland was an interesting touch. I could see a scenario where Copeland appears and accidentally costs Garcia the TNT Title at Revolution.)

—Renee was backstage with “Hangman” Adam Page, RVD and Hook. Hangman said tonight is a night of opportunity. He said Hook has a chance to redeem himself against Samoa Joe. He said RVD has another chance against “Swerve” Strickland. He said if RVD beat Strickland they wouldn’t be here in the first place. RVD asked Hangman if Prince Nana was there because he had something for him. (I think RVD was implying that Prince Nana had weed.) Hangman mentioned in a promo sometime last year on Dynamite that he would beat up Nana and take his weed. Hangman told RVD this is serious s*it which got censored. Hangman said the plan is to hurt Strickland. Hangman walked off.

(3) “TIMELESS” TONI STORM (w/Luther & Mariah May) vs. SYDNI WINNEL

The screen turned black and white. AEW Women’s World Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm came out with Luther and Mariah May. Storm’s opponent Sydni Winnel was already inside the ring. Storm mounted Winnel with mounted strikes. Storm rocked Winnel with a running hip attack. Storm planted Winnel with Storm Zero. Storm locked on an ankle lock. The move is now called “Break a Leg.” Storm released the hold. Storm placed Winnel in Deonna Purrazzo’s hold Venus Del Milo for the submission win.

WINNER: Toni Storm in in 1:50

—The screen turned black and white. Luther carried Storm in her hands. Deonna Purrazzo came out. The camera was shot in half colour and half black and white. Purrazzo and Storm had a stare down. Storm went to the back.

(Amin’s Thoughts: A quick showcase match for Storm. They told a simple story with Storm playing mind games with Purrazzo winning with her signature hold.)

(4) DEONNA PURRAZZO vs. MADISON RAYNE

Rayne and Purrazzo shook hands before the match began. The match began with some mat wrestling. Rayne got some shine rocking Purrazzo with strikes. Purrazzo responded by rocking Rayne with a pump kick. [c]

Rayne caught Purrazzo with a sunset flip for a near fall as they returned from break. Rayne and Purrazzo connected with a double neck breaker. Purrazzo made a comeback rocking Rayne with a running knee strike. Rayne and Purrazzo exchanged strikes which didn’t look good at all. Rayne caught Purrazzo with a rollup for near fall. Purrazzo responded by hitting a cradle flatliner as Rayne rotated and landed on her head. The referee checked out Rayne. Doctor Sampson went to the ring apron. The referee stopped the doctor. The referee looked at Purrazzo while signalling to his headset. Purrazzo placed Rayne in Storm’s hold Break a Leg for the submission win.

WINNER: Deonna Purrazzo in 7:15.

—The screen turned black and white. Toni Storm ran down. Storm went to use her shoe but Purrazzo stopped her. Mariah May caused a distraction. Storm placed Purrazzo in Break A Leg. Storm refused the release the hold. The referee signalled to Luther. Storm finally released the hold. Storm and Purrazzo sat on opposite sides of the ring. The screen turned black and white. Storm smeared lipstick on her face which was covering her mouth. Storm left the ring.

—They showed the “Move of the Night” which was presented by their sponsor. The move was a replay of Purrazzo delivering a cradle flatliner of Rayne landing on top of her head.

(Amin’s Thoughts: This match was not good at all. A slow placed clunky match as it looked like both Rayne and Purrazzo weren’t clicking together. The cradle flatliner spot looked scary. Hopefully, Rayne is okay after taking that scary bump. I’m really not sure who thought it was a good idea to use that spot of Rayne’s scary bump as a sponsor clip. Apart from the match which was not good. They have done a good job featuring both Storm and Purrazzo to build up the title match for Revolution.)

—They showed highlights of Matthew and Nicholas attacking Sting’s sons during his celebration after he and Darby Allin won the AEW World Tag Team Titles two weeks ago on Dynamite. Good to see someone in the company actually has some common sense as they didn’t show highlights of Darby’s promo from last week’s where he put over Cody Rhodes who will be challenging Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in the main event of WrestleMania.

They aired a Darby Allin and Sting promo. Darby showed some photos of Sting’s sons with their dad. Darby said the Sting’s sons in the photos are the same age as The Young Bucks sons. Darby said family is what matters. Sting appeared in the frame. Sting brought up how no one messed with his family before. He spoke of his father just passing away. He said it made him think about his own mortality. He said he used to think he was invisible but said time catches up to everyone. He said time was catching up to himself for sure. He said he’s not invisible but will be bringing everything he has left in him to Revolution. He said The Bucks have a fight on their hands. He told The Bucks that they have the fight of the life on their hands. [c]

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a tremendous Sting promo speaking about what family means to him. Sting just set the stage for showing he’s going to do everything he can in his retirement match which should be the Revolution main event.)

—Tony Schiavone called Wardlow to ring. Wardlow told Tony to leave the ring. The crowd was booing. He said he was pissed off for a long time. He spoke about having thousands of people chanting his name two years ago. He said he was the next big thing. He said the rocket that was strapped to his back was put on upside down. He said he’s been driven to the ground and “screwed over and over and over again.”

He said the one true homegrown AEW mega star would be world champion a long time ago. He said he’s never received an opportunity at the title. He pointed at the back saying people need to be fired or thrown in jail for that fact. The crowd was booing. He spoke about the men that have held the world title. He said there’s kings and Gods and wondered what that makes him? He said he beat the ass of the “Best in the World” and “Real” World Champion like nobody has. He said his body is still falling apart because of him. He spoke about the former champion who he said was better than us and we know it. He said he squashed him like an insect. The crowd didn’t chant MJF’s name either. That was something. He brought up the current AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. The crowd chanted “Joe! Joe! Joe!” He said he choked out Joe and beat him too. He said he looks better wearing custom suits and titles. He asked what that makes him?

He said he’s the “Best in the World” and “Better Than You and You Know It.” The crowd was booing. He called himself the uncrowned king of AEW. He looked at himself on the screen. He said he’s everything a World Champion should look like. He said there’s nobody back there who can stop him. He sent a warning to everyone who’s coming in his way. He said “this is no longer wrestling.” He said “this is war.” He left the ring.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Wardlow’s delivery was great as he spoke like someone who was rightfully pissed off. The booking of Wardlow since beating MJF at Double or Nothing 2022 has been atrocious. They really need to do something Wardlow. This promo made the people running the show and AEW look really bad.)

—They aired a quick Will Ospreay highlight package. They announced Ospreay will appear on Dynamite next week,

—Excalibur also noted he got word from Tony Khan that Wardlow will be competing in a match called “Meat Madness” at Revolution. Taz began laughing after hearing the announcement.

—Renee was backstage with Don Callis, Powerhouse Hobbs and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis said the match between Ospreay and Takeshita is going to help whoever wins and loses. He spoke about Ospreay having a great farewell in the United Kingdom over the weekend. He said Tony Khan was there cheering him on. He said people thought Ospreay would take Tony Khan’s fight back to the States. Callis said he’s going to pick Ospreay up. He said he even got the “Meat Madness” as he whacked Hobbs on the chest. He said Hobbs is the biggest and most violent man in this company and will hurt a lot of people in that match. He then turned his attention to Sammy Guevara. He called Guevara a “Cuck!” The crowd reacted to that. He said Don Callis Family has a score to settle with Guevara on Rampage.

—Hook got a solid reaction. RVD got a strong reaction. “Hangman” Adam Page also got a strong babyface reaction. Brian Cage and Prince Nana stood on the entrance ramp. “Swerve” Strickland got a big reaction. Prince Nana did his signature dance. Samoa Joe got a strong reaction. The crowd chanted “Joe! Joe! Joe!”

(5) SAMOA JOE & “SWERVE” STRICKLAND & BRIAN CAGE (w/Prince Nana) vs. “HANGMAN” ADAM PAGE & HOOK & RVD

Joe shoved Hook to the mat. Hook caught Joe with a jumping clothesline. Joe responded by rocking Hook with combination strikes. Hook caught Cage with a back elbow. The crowd cheered as RVD tag into the match. RVD caught Cage with a leg scissors cover for a near fall. Strickland rocked RVD with a sliding lariat for a two count. The crowd chanted “Swerve’s House!” RVD responded by sending Strickland flying with a monkey flip. Hangman tagged into the match. Hangman got into Strickland’s face. Hangman tackled Strickland to the mat. Hangman and Strickland exchanged strikes. Cage and Hook pulled Hangman and Strickland off each other. [c]

Joe rocked Hook with jabs as they returned from the commercial break. Cage planted Hook with a delayed suplex for a near fall. Cage had Hook on his shoulders. Hook broke free catching Cage with a DDT. Hook tagged RVD into the match. RVD ran wild rocking Strickland with a spin kick. RVD followed by hitting Rolling Thunder onto Strickland. RVD nailed Cage with a spin kick. The crowd chanted “RVD! RVD! RVD!” RVD delivered a Five Star Frog Splash to Cage but Joe made the save. Joe rocked RVD with a cover enzuigiri for a two count. [c]

Joe rocked RVD with jabs as they returned from commercial break. RVD responded by catching Joe with a springboard kick. Hangman ran wild rocking Strickland with a lariat. Hangman caught Cage with a great looking popup hurricanrana. The crowd was behind Hangman this week. Hangman planted Cage with a Death Valley Driver for a two count. The action broke down as everyone got in a move. Cage planted RVD with a pump handle driver. Hangman had Cage in position for the Buckshot Lariat. Hangman looked conflicted as he saw Strickland on the floor. Cage stopped Hangman from climbing the ropes. There was a German suplex/superplex combo spot between Cage and Hook as Hangman took most of the landing. Hook went for the Redrum on Strickland who broke free. Cage planted Hook with a powerbomb. Strickland followed by rocking Hook with House Call. Strickland ducked as Hangman rocked Cage with Buckshot Lariat. Hangman. Joe and Strickland had a stare down. Hangman battled both Joe and Strickland. This led to Strickland catching Hangman with a backbreaker. Joe rocked Hangman with a running boot.

Joe delivered a tope to Hangman on the floor. Hangman moved as Strickland booted Joe in the face. Hangman delivered a powerbomb sending Strickland crashing through the announcers table. This got a big reaction from the crowd. Hangman went for a Buckshot Lariat but Joe countered into a powerslam for a two count. Joe went for a Muscle Buster but Hangman escaped. Hangman looked like he might have injured his leg. Hangman tagged RVD into the match. Hook planted Joe with a t-bone suplex which got a big reaction. RVD went for the Five-Star Frog Splash but Cage shoved him off the ropes. Cage rocked Hook with a discus clothesline. Joe placed RVD in the Coquina Clutch for the submission win.

WINNERS: Samoa Joe, “Swerve” Strickland & Brian Cage in 21:40

(Amin’s Thoughts: This was a very solid action packed match with everyone getting the chance to shine. They gave Hook some shine including the big suplex spot on Joe which got a great promo. Hangman and Strickland going against each other is fun to watch. A good win for Joe to showcase him as a strong champion. RVD is someone who’s great in these kinds of matches. RVD can take the pin in the match but he also gets to deliver his big signature spots.)

—The camera looked at Hangman on the ground. Hangman told the camera man to not shoot him. Joe held the AEW World Title. Strickland looked at Joe. The show ended.

(Amin’s Thoughts: Hopefully, Hangman’s injury isn’t serious as you could see him telling the camera man to not focus on him.)

OVERALL THOUGHTS

There were some good wrestling matches. There was also a Rayne and Purrazzo women’s match which was not good at all. They have mostly a full card set for the Revolution PPV. The overall excitement in AEW just isn’t there right now. AEW product just feels like it’s cooled down. Overall, this was just a good episode of Dynamite.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/21): Keller’s report on RVD & Hangman & Hook vs. Brian Cage & Swerve & Samoa Joe, Mox & Claudio vs. FTR, plus Toni Storm, Purrazzo