AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (2/23): Private Party vs. Top Flight, Young Bucks vs. Lyons & Jones, Roderick Strong vs. Hager, May vs. Jay

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

RECORDED AT THE BOK CENTER IN TULSA, OKLA.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, and Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Matt Menard.

(1) PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) & Matt Sydal vs. TOP FLIGHT (Darius Martin & Dante Martin) & Action Andretti vs. Penta El Zero Miedo & Komander & Bryan Keith

Andretti took down Sydal in the early going with an arm drag off the top rope into a pin attempt for two. Top Flight tried to double team Sydal but he countered and was able to regain the advantage. Keith was the legal man for his team and was double teamed until he was able to tag out to Penta. Penta slowly took off his glove as things broke down between all three teams. Dante and Komander were left in the ring as Komander took him down with headscissors. Komander walked the ropes and moved right into an arm drag on Dante. Penta tagged in and hit a thirst kick on Andretti. Penta, Keith, and Komander triple teamed Andretti until Kassidy broke things up. [c]

Andretti had been isolated in the ring throughout the commercial break. Private Party tried double teaming Andretti, who hit them both with a springboard back elbow. Dante followed up with a cross body off the ropes for a pin attempt that Keith broke up. Keith sent Darius to the outside with a dropkick. Kassidy went over the top onto a few opponents as Komander and Sydal fought on the apron. Dante flew over both men onto the rest of the wrestlers in the match waiting on the floor.

Sydal hit a double knee strike on Komander but Penta was there to catch Sydal and hit a Fear Factor right on the apron. Quen took flight off the top onto the rest of the wrestlers on the floor. Private Party tried for Gin and Juice but Penta countered. Penta launched Komander who hit a tornillo over the top rope onto the floor. Penta hit Fear Factor on Sydal inside the ring for the win.

WINNERS: Penta, Komander, and Brian Keith in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Fun opener but nothing we haven’t seen a number of times already. Worth a watch nonetheless.)

– Renee was backstage with Saraya and Harley Cameron. Saraya got angry about Ruby Soho being on a date with Angelo Parker. Saraya changed subjects and said her younger brother, Zak Knight, has just become All Elite. Knight appeared as Saraya and Cameron said that Soho could have had Knight instead of Parker.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Nicholas & Matthew Jackson) vs. JOHNNY LYONS & CAPPUCCINO JONES

Nicholas went to work on Lyons right from the bell. Matthew tagged in and immediately hit a back elbow to take Lyons down hard. Jones tagged in and Matthew immediately went on the attack. Matthew faked a superkick, then planted Jones with a DDT. Young Bucks placed Jones in their corner as they cut off the ring. Lyons was knocked to the outside as Nicholas hit a discuss lariat to knock Jones down hard to the mat.

Young Bucks hit the Tony Khan Driver for the win.

WINNERS: The Young Bucks in 2:00

– After the match, Nicholas took the mic and scolded the ref for calling him Nick. He said it was disrespectful and next time he would be fined. He then asked Tony Schiavone to join them in the ring. The Young Bucks apologized for accidentally knocking into him last week, then presented Schiavone with a $25 Amazon gift card. Schiavone asked whether they would rescind their $1,000 fine, which they refused to do. Matthew said they weren’t sorry about what they would do to both Darby Allin and Sting at Revolution, including ending Sting’s legendary career. Matthew said they could be called “father time” since they’re undefeated just like him. He wishes the fans a great show with a great lineup on the way. He then led the fans in a quick “AEW” chant. [c]

(Moynahan’s Take: YOUR RAMPAGE SQUASH OF THE WEEK. Love the new name for their finish, which is a top rope Meltzer driver. Good stuff here.)

– Tony Schiavone was still in the ring and introduced Sammy Guevara. Schiavone mentioned Don Callis having it out for Sammy. Sammy said he was pissed off and mad for Will Hobbs putting him through a table and that he didn’t need to be a star by standing by Callis. Sammy called out Hobbs, but Callis appeared alone. Callus said Sammy used to be a great athlete who he used to want in his family. He said now Sammy is weak and pathetic. Hobbs came from behind Sammy, who heard him and turned the tables. Sammy then took a chair and whacked Hobbs across the back. Sammy attempted the GTH but Hobbs nailed him with a huge clothesline then two spinebusters. Hobbs finished Sammy off with his Dangerous Slam finish.

– Skye Blue and Julia Hart were backstage as Hart said they would dig three graves; one for Willow, Statlander, and Hathaway.

(3) MARIAH MAY vs. ANNA JAY

May and Jay tied up in the early going as May yanked Jay down to the mat. Jay fired back with a neckbreaker but got caught in the corner which allowed May to nail her with a huge chop. [c]

May climbed to the top rope after being whipped into the corner, but Jay yanked May down to the mat and covered for two. May caught Jay in a backslide for two. May went for her finish but Jay reversed into Queen Slayer. May was able to break it up as Jay was perched on the top rope. May hit a hurricanrana on Jay off the top. Jay hit a backbreaker for a close count.

Jay locked in Queen Slayer again but May bit her way out of it, then hit May Day for the win.

WINNER: Mariah May in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This was just fine for the few minutes that actually aired. May needs more air time, both in-ring and onscreen in general.)

– Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker were backstage with Renee. They both said how great their date went as Renee mentioned Saraya being angry and wanting to set Soho up with her brother. Soho played it off, then looked at the camera and spoke directly to Saraya. She said Saraya needed her the whole time and it wasn’t the other way around. Soho said she needed space from Saraya, then challenged her face-to-face next week. Soho and Parker then left together. [c]

(4) RODERICK STRONG (w/Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) vs. JAKE HAGER

Hager caught Strong and rammed him in the corner but Strong fought his way out. Hager missed a follow up charge as Strong bailed out the outside. Hager followed and layed a big right hand to the jaw of Strong. Strong went on the attack as he Hager tried getting back in the ring after Strong made it in first. Hager regained the advantage and had Strong to the mat as he dug his knee into Strong’s throat. [c]

Hager fought his way out of a hold that Strong had applied during the break. Strong planted Hager to the mat, then covered for two. The mascot for the local team was outside trying to rally the fans. Bennett and Taven tried to run him away as the mascot shot confetti into the air. Orange Cassidy’s music hit and he took out Hager’s purple bucket hat. Cassidy threw the hat to Hager who put it on and fired up. Hager hit Strong with a belly-to-belly overhead throw. Hager hit the Hager bomb for two. Taven and Bennett attacked Cassidy on the outside as Hager powerbombed Strong inside the right for two. Hager locked in the ankle lock.

Strong was about to get to the ropes as Cassidy was rolled into the ring. Hager was distracted as Strong hit him in the back of the knee, then covered for the win.

WINNER: Roderick Strong in 10:30

(Moynahan’s Take: This was just a match that also happened to be tonight’s main event. I guess it furthers the Cassidy/Strong PPV match but it otherwise felt meaningless and devoid of suspense. Can you tell I’m over tonight’s show yet?)

FINAL THOUGHTS: This felt like a total rinse and repeat from last week with different matches but otherwise the same old nothing new happening approach. I realize not many people watch Rampage as it airs, but if AEW has an hour of TV on their hands every Friday night, can they not try to actually use this time to advance some meaningful storylines? Check out the opener for some nice action and the Young Bucks for their evolving new gimmick. Until next week, stay safe everyone!