VIP AUDIO 2/23 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Drew vs. Knight with Logan Paul and KO at ringside, Liv vs. Stratton, Profits vs. AOP, Reigns chats with Waller, Bron’s SD in-ring debut, more (17 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 23 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring Drew McIntyre vs. L.A. Knight with Logan Paul and Kevin Owens at ringside, Liv Morgan vs. Tiffany Stratton, The Street Profits vs. AOP, Roman Reigns chats with Waller, Bron Breakker’s SD in-ring debut, Tyler Bate & Pete Dunne vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh, and more.

