FREE PODCAST 2/23 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Jason Australia: Final Elimination Chamber hype, Dakota gains Bayley’s trust, Profits vs. AOP, Roman chats with Waller (105 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Australia from his hometown of Perth, Australia. They talk WWE Smackdown, Elimination Chamber, and the Road to WrestleMania including the final Elimination Chamber hype, Dakota Kai gaining Bayley’s trust with an apparent injury, The Street Profits vs. AOP, Roman Reigns chats with Greyson Waller, and much more. Other topics include the ride of Cody Rhodes, the upside of Logan Paul, the renewed Drew McIntyre, the future of Damian Priest, and the return of The Rock. Also, first-hand details on the buzz in Perth headed into the event.

