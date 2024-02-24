LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024 REPORT: Alt perspective, detailed coverage of men’s and women’s Chamber matches, Ripley vs. Jax, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

LECLAIR’S WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2024 REPORT

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

PERTH, AUSTRALIA AT OPTUS STADIUM

AIRED LIVE ON PEACOCK (U.S.), WWE NETWORK (Int.)

Announcers: Michael Cole & Corey Graves

-Michael Cole talked over a drone shot from high above Optus Stadium in Perth. They showed clips of a number of wrestlers arriving at the stadium earlier in the day. Kevin Owens, of particular note, arrived carrying a Koala bear.

Inside the massive, bright stadium, ominous music filled the stadium as the Elimination Chamber structure lowered from the constructed rafters. Cole said the women’s chamber match would open the show before the broadcast faded to the opening video package.

After the video, Cole continued to talk over various wrestler arrivals. At ringside, Cole introduced his partner, Corey Graves, and wished him a happy birthday. He tossed to ring announcer, Mike Rome.

Mike Rome explained the rules and introduced Bianca Belair first. Belair whipped her braid and skipped to the ring as Cole and Graves talked up the menacing nature of the chamber. Raquel Rodriguez was out next. She circled the pods, sharing a nod of respect with Belair. Tiffany Stratton entered next. Cole and Graves called her a dark horse. Corey said they’re about to find out a lot about her in this match. Liv Morgan was the final wrestler to enter a pod. Michael Cole said that Morgan is the last person to pin Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley, nearly two years ago.

Naomi arrived to a strong reaction. She danced her way into the ring and looked toward the entrance way as the familiar music of “The Man” rang out. Becky Lynch marched onto the stage and threw a fist to the sky amidst a cloud of smoke. She slapped hands with fans as the camera followed her to the ring from behind. The camera pulled back once more for another sweeping wide shot of the stadium. AR graphics around the rim of the stadium showed cameras on each of the four women inside chamber pods, a neat production touch. Cole said it’s the 33rd Chamber match in company history, and just the 6th for the women.

(1) BIANCA BELAIR vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. TIFFANY STRATTON vs. LIV MORGAN vs. NAOMI vs. BECKY LYNCH – Women’s Elimination Chamber match to decide the #1 Contender for the Women’s World Championship

Becky Lynch wrestled Naomi to the mat as the match began. Michael Cole said it had been about 100 degrees throughout their stay thus far, but it was a little cooler tonight. He noted that it was still very humid. Graves added that there’s minimal air flow inside the Chamber pods and the two wondered how it would work for against the wrestlers in the Chamber matches. Lynch and Naomi shared a number of quick take downs, counters, and two count covers. Bianca Belair looked on from her pod, nodding in respect. The two women in the ring slapped hands and circled one another.

Lynch managed to drag Naomi to the mat and look to apply the Dis-Arm-Her. Naomi fought out with ease. She rolled Becky into a school girl cover for two. Naomi pulled Becky into a bulldog against the middle turnbuckle. A small “let’s go Becky” chant broke out. It was met with “we want Tiffy” from a seemingly equal number. Lynch and Naomi continued to battle in front of each pod. They spilled to the outside, taking turns tossing each other into the chain link fence of the pod. Naomi climbed the steel wall and swung her legs to hook Lynch’s face. She slammed her into the chain links repeatedly, then gave her a big leg drop.

Back in the ring, Lynch and Naomi took each other out with stereo cross-body attempts. The clock counted down and released Tiffany Stratton first, just before 6:00. The crowd popped big. She whipped Lynch and Naomi to opposing corners and delivered a handspring back elbow to each. Stratton covered both women for respective two counts. Becky was the first to recover. She went for a Man-Handle Slam on Tiffany, but the new-comer countered and gave the veteran a big Spinebuster for a cover and two count. Stratton hoisted Becky onto her shoulders, but Lynch slid free. The two women spun around just in time for Naomi to launch herself from the top rope with a double cross body for two two counts.

Naomi whipped Stratton to the corner and caught her with a running elbow. Lynch immediately hit Naomi with the same move. The women worked toward the opposite corner. Stratton hoisted Becky onto her shoulders, but Naomi broke up the exchange. Tiffany lifted her instead, and rolled Naomi’s body onto Becky’s. She covered for another two count. The camera pulled back to again show the chamber cameras. Stratton tossed Naomi into the middle turnbuckle and tried to steal a pin on Lynch. The clock struck 0:00 again, releasing Liv Morgan at 10:20.

Liv Morgan exploded into the ring, tossing Tiffany Stratton to the outside and running her from pod to pod, crashing her body into the plexiglass walls. The crowd booed her initially, but came around once she turned her focus away from Stratton. Liv worked Lynch and Naomi into opposing corners and hit them with running elbows and hip strikes. She covered Becky, but got run over by a kick from Stratton. Tiffany covered for two. Naomi tossed Stratton back to the outside. The two traded cartwheel counters, then Naomi scaled the chamber wall for a second time. She kicked herself free of Tiffany’s grasp. Lynch entered the fray and gave Stratton a Bex-ploder into the chamber wall. She applied the Dis-Arm-Her, but Cole noted that eliminations can only occur in the ring.

Morgan tossed Lynch back in the ring. Stratton quickly joined. Naomi was laying in wait atop a chamber pod. She managed to lanhd a leaping sunset flip Powerbomb. Tiffany Stratton immediately rolled her up for a surprise elimination at 12:38. Naomi slammed the mat in frustration. “Sorry!” Tiffany sarcastically yelled. The clock counted down again as the Naomi left the chamber. Raquel Rodriguez was released. She immediately caught Tiffany Stratton in Powerbomb position and swung her wildly into the wall of the chamber. Again, the crowd booed.

Rodriguez re-entered the ring to meet Liv Morgan. Cole and Graves talked about their history as partners and friendly competitors. Morgan threw herself at Raquel. Rodriguez tossed her outside the ring and into the steel. The two worked back into the ring to join Lynch and Stratton. Morgan worked with Becky to give Raquel a double DDT. They covered her. Stratton joined in, too. Raquel kicked out at two. The camera pulled back again as the clock counted down. Cole noted that nine winners have emerged from the final chamber slot.

Bianca Belair could hardly wait for the glass door to slide open. She went for Tiffany Stratton immediately, then hit the ring and dropped Liv Morgan. She hoisted Lynch into a stalling vertical Suplex and did some marching with her opponent in the air. She dropped Stratton again. More boos. Belair wiped her hands dramatically, then turned to face Rodriguez. The two traded punches. Belair launched herself, but Raquel caught her. Bianca slid free, looking for a K.O.D. Raquel fought out of it. The two spilled to the chamber floor. Rodriguez lifted Belair up for a Suplex, but Bianca managed to turn it into a DDT.

Sliding into the ring, Belair called for the K.O.D. Stratton put a stop to that thought and went to work on Rodriguez as the match crossed 20:30. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan had positioned herself atop a chamber pod. She delivered a seated Senton onto Raquel below. Lynch and Stratton climbed up right behind her. They traded punches. Tiffany shoved Lynch off the pod. Becky crashed into Raquel, who’d only just recovered seconds prior. Stratton was left alone atop the chamber. She tapped her wrist and dove, flipping onto the cavalcade of waiting bodies below. A big “this is awesome” chant broke out.

Stratton and Morgan returned to the ring, trading blows. Stratton hoisted Morgan onto her shoulders and hit a rolling Senton. She leapt onto the ropes, setting up for the Prettiest Moonsault Ever. Morgan rose to meet her there. She hit a modified Oblivion off the middle rope and covered Stratton for a three count just past 23:00. Four women remained. Raquel dropped Lynch and then leapt onto Morgan. Becky quickly recovered and pulled Raquel into the Dis-Arm-Her. Raquel rolled through it initially, but Becky kept it applied. Raquel briefly rolled her into a cover for a two count. Lynch held on. Raquel lifted Becky into the air and stumbled toward the ropes, getting hung up. Morgan leapt onto the middle rope and gave Raquel Oblivion with Lynch still attached. Belair ran in, immediately hoisting Raquel onto her shoulders and delivering a K.O.D. for a cover and three count at 25:00.

Another wide drone shot showed the sun setting in Perth as Cole reset the stage with three women remaining. Belair took down Lynch and Morgan and connected with a standing Moonsault on both women. She hoisted Lynch into position for a K.O.D., but wound up dumping her to the chamber floor instead. Liv gave Bianca a backstabber. Belair rolled to the outside. Morgan tried to jump on her, but Belair picked her out of the air and swung her into the steel. She grabbed Lynch and tried to use her body to take out Liv. Morgan kicked Belair twice, causing her to drop Lynch hard against the wall of the chamber. Morgan swung Belair into the glass door. Lynch slammed Morgan against the steel links repeatedly.

Becky hooked both Morgan and Belair for a DDT/reverse DDT combo. Back in the ring, she tussled with Belair against the turnbuckle before the EST gained control and tossed her to the opposite end. She and Lynch traded punches in the northeast corner of the ring. Liv returned, looked for the sunset flip bomb off the middle rope. She connected for a two count. Becky immediately hit Liv with a missile dropkick for a cover and two count just before 30:00. Another wide shot captured the sun setting just between the openings in the upper deck of the stadium. In the chamber, Belair went for a 450 Splash on a downed Becky Lynch. Lynch got her knees up.

Liv went on the attack, downing Lynch in the corner. Belair tried to give her a K.O.D., but Liv countered it into a Codebreaker. Lynch hooked Liv for a Man-Handle Slam, but Liv countered that into a Codebreaker, too. Liv went for Oblivion on Lynch, but Becky dumped her over the top rope instead. Belair cornered Lynch and flipped over her. She challenged Becky to attack. Belair hoisted Lynch up for the K.O.D., but Becky blocked it. Morgan surprised Belair with a roll up for a three count at 32:00. Morgan turned around and immediately ate a Man-Handle Slam for a cover and three count at 32:15.

WINNER: Becky Lynch in 32:15

(LeClair’s Analysis: Fun opener. The result never seemed in doubt, but they told a fun story to get there. The crowd was heavily invested in Tiffany Stratton, in particular, making for an entertaining first half as the new-comer earned her keep and the crowd alternating between booing and cheering the other women depending on who they were matched up against in the moment. Stratton was really impressive, not just in crowd reaction, but in her innovative offense and general presence in a ring full of pretty big stars. They should definitely have something with her on the main roster. I thought they did a nice job here of making each elimination feel earned and giving each of the wrestlers memorable spots, even in defeat. Lynch can now fully transition into WrestleMania mode, rather than trying to build a program that only existed as a “maybe” up until now.)

-After a break, the newly-minted New Catch Republic headed to the ring for their Undisputed Tag Team title match. Cole and Graves talked up their storied history.

(2) THE JUDGMENT DAY (c, Finn Balor & Damian Priest) vs. NEW CATCH REPUBLIC (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate) – Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match