VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #799 (February 28, 2004): Locker room reaction to Lesnar’s new airplane purchase, tons of backstage WWE info, Torch Talk with Bill Apter pt. 6, McNeill on Guerrero and Benoit, Keller compares ROH to TNA

SUMMARY of #799 cover-dated February 28, 2004: Cover Story by Wade Keller looking at the latest WWE financial statement… The Top Five Stories of the Week… WWE Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for insider news on WWE each week… TNA Newswire: All the latest behind the scenes news and info – by far the no. 1 source for insider news on TNA each week… Jason Powell’s weekly “On Topic” column with a proposal for how TNA could capitalize on Vince Russo as the new Director of Authority by sending TNA fans a message of change… Torch Talk with Bill Apter, pt. 6: Ever wondered why the PWI family of newstand magazines never went “smart” with their coverage? Apter discusses that in this week’s installment, plus addresses the shock of the WWF revoking press credentials around the time Vince Jr. took over for his father, and how his father reacted to the changes… Pat McNeill’s “McNeill Factor” explaining why Eddie Guerrero’s top tier push will last longer than Chris Benoit’s… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo titled: “WrestleMania is Building From Real Signs of Hope”… James Guttman’s feature column titled: “Feeding the Snake… and WM’s Least Memorable Moments” with a feature story on Jake Roberts’s career and a listing of Guttman’s least memorable WM moments of all time… Wade Keller’s “End Notes” with an essay comparing how TNA and ROH both feature their two main singles titles, who does it better, and how the weaker promotion can change with one simple proclamation and rule change… ROH and ETC. Newswire, putting ROH’s week into perspective in one article… Plus, the NWA-TNA PPV Report, a Backtrack feature looking at the Torch Newsletter 10 Years Ago This Week, the Weekly Schedule…

