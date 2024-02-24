VIP AUDIO 2/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (2-22-2006): Real Deal with Pat McNeill on the WCW Reunion PPV, ROH’s big anniversary show, Stacy Kiebler, Ashley Massaro, Triple H, Samoa Joe, Pillman, more (45 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the Real Deal with Pat McNeill from Feb. 22, 2006. Topics include:

The latest on the big WCW Reunion pay-per-view

Ashley Massaro’s bad break

A big night for Triple H

Ring of Honor’s big anniversary show

The stellar main event of No Way Out.

Stacy Kiebler’s plans

The next untalented stiff to make the main WWE roster

A WWE Hall of Famer trashes WWE and its Hall of Fame

Another former tag team specialist getting ready to return to Raw

The Indy Lineup of the Week as Samoa Joe hits Baltimore

Listener Mail on The Bushwhackers and Brian Pillman

Hear the hottest new segment in Tuesday wrestling audio – the Real Deal Newsmaker Hotline!

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO