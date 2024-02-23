WWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER PRIMER (2/24): Machado’s preview and predictions for both Chamber matches, Ripley vs. Jax for Women’s Title, Balor & Priest vs. Dunne & Bate for WWE Tag Titles

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Optus Stadium in Perth, Australia will host Elimination Chamber 2024 (aka No Escape in Germany) on February 24, 2024. The Elimination Chamber itself is a giant cage with four pods that each house a wrestler. Two wrestlers start the match and after a set amount of time, the pods begin opening up at timed intervals. A wrestler is eliminated by pinfall or submission (and occasionally other silly reasons) with the last wrestler remaining being declared the winner.

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax, Women’s World Championship match



Story in a nutshell: Having failed to win the Royal Rumble, Nia Jax attacked Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley to get a shot at the title.

When Nia Jax returned to the WWE, she helped Rhea Ripley retain the Women’s World title but then attacked Ripley after the match, a signal that Jax was coming after the title. The two were involved in a fatal five-way match where Ripley retained the championship. Later, Jax planned on winning the Royal Rumble to challenge Ripley again, but Jax was eliminated. Soon after Jax attacked Ripley on Raw. Ripley called out Jax to settle things when, to prevent further chaos, GM Adam Pearce made this match.

Prediction: Ripley wins in her hometown.

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton vs. Logan Paul vs. LA Knight vs. Kevin Owens vs. Bobby Lashley, Elimination Chamber match

Story in a nutshell: With the winner of the Royal Rumble (eventually) choosing to face Roman Reigns for his Undisputed Universal Championship, the winner of the Elimination Chamber will get a shot at Seth Rollins’s World Heavyweight Championship.

Qualifying matches were held to determine who would participate in the Elimination Chamber. The winner of the match will challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania. Drew McIntyre defeated AJ Styles, Randy Orton defeated Sami Zayn, Logan Paul defeated Miz, LA Knight defeated Ivar, Kevin Owens defeated Dominik Mysterio, and Bobby Lashley defeated Bronson Reed, to earn their spots in the match.

Predictions: Drew McIntyre is the one most likely to face Rollins out of this batch of characters. Lashley is involved with Karrion Kross and his faction. Logan Paul will likely be involved with Kevin Owen and/or LA Knight for his United States title. The idea of Orton vs. Rollins sounds boring to me. Plus, McIntyre has been a great babyface as everything he’s said has been true.

Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Raquel Rodriguez, Elimination Chamber match

Story in a nutshell: The winner of this match will face the winner of Rhea Ripley versus Nia Jax at WrestleMania for the Women’s World Championship.

After Bayley won the Royal Rumble, she chose to face her then faction mate, Iyo Sky, for the WWE Women’s Championship. It was determined that the winner of the Elimination Chamber would face the winner of Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania. Qualifying matches were held to earn a spot in the Chamber. Becky Lynch defeated Shayna Bazsler, Bianca Belair defeated Michin, Liv Morgan defeated Zoey Stark, Naomi defeated Alba Fyre, and Naomi defeated Zelina Vega. A Last Chance Battle Royale to determine the final participant was won by a returning Raquel Rodriquez.

Prediction: Ripley and Lynch have been crossing path often as of late, both women knowing that they would eventually have to face each other, which is why my money is on Becky.

Finn Balor & Damien Priest (c) vs. Pete Dunn & Tyler Bate, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match

Story in a nutshell: Pete Dunn and Tyler Bate won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Series to earn a tag team title shot at Elimination Chamber.

“Butch” of the Brawling Brute was left to his own devices as the faction drifted apart. Tyler Bate found “Butch” and reminded him that he was Pete Dunn. This change in Dunn’s character led to a string of victories through the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Series where they defeated the teams of Pretty Deadly, Latino World Order, Legado del Fantasma, and DIY on their way to a title shot against Finn Balor and Damien Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Prediction: With the distractions Judgment Day have been dealing with (mostly with R-Truth), I’ve got Dunn and Bate winning this one to give the crowd something to remember.

Preshow: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c ) vs. Candice LeRae & Indie Hartwell, WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match

Prediction: Asuka & Kairi retain.