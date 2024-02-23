WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, February 23, 2024
Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 11,233 tickets were distributed.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- L.A. Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
- The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
- Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh
- Bron Breakker to make his Smackdown debut
