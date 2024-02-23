News Ticker

WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (2/23): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

February 23, 2024

When: Friday, February 23, 2024

Where: Salt Lake City, Utah at Delta Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 11,233 tickets were distributed.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • L.A. Knight vs. Drew McIntyre
  • The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. Authors of Pain (Akam & Rezar)
  • Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate vs. Dominik Mysterio & J.D. McDonagh
  • Bron Breakker to make his Smackdown debut

