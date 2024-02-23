VIP AUDIO 2/22 – The Fix Mailbag (pt. 2 of 2): Cody’s move to WWE, why are people so invested in Cody, is there enough room in AEW for the new main eventers, time for ZSJ to ascend in NJPW, AEW referees, MJF, Moné, Roman (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they respond to listener emails on these topics.

Has Cody Rhodes actually ever said what Wade reported that isn’t accurate about his decision to leave AEW for WWE?

What should WWE production stop doing and start doing?

Referees in AEW

Can pro wrestling be presented radically differently on a large mainstream platform?

What if Steve Austin didn’t injure his neck?

Does Okada need a mouthpiece?

Why are people so invested in Cody’s story?

Is it time for Zack Sabre Jr. to ascend in NJPW after so many departures?

Is there enough room in AEW in 2024 for Okada, Will Ospreay, Jay White, and Adam Copeland on top of the other big names?

Is it really true what Todd said about Danielson being a lesser star than Cody because he’s more relatable to fans?

Why did AEW finish the Jeff Hardy vs. Sammy Guevara match after the Hardy injury?

Wasn’t Phil Mushnick ultimately right about WWE?

Was Todd really forming opinions on the Vince McMahon steroid trial when he was 12 or 13 years old?

What’s with Vince McMahon’s fascination with the male body over the decades?

Should MJF return to AEW as a babyface or a heel?

Where does Roman Reigns rank as an all-time top star?

Is today’s WWE one of Todd’s favorite periods of pro wrestling?

Does Cody’s popularity now prove it was a good decision not to have him beat Roman at WrestleMania last year?

Is Mercedes Moné a sellout by going to AEW?

Thoughts on Aaron Pico, Biaggio Ali Walsh, and Claressa Shields as far future fighters?

Why is Jun Akiyama important to Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston?

Is today’s TNA reminiscent of WCW’s power structure in 2000?

Is Elimination Chamber a true PLE-level event?

Why would WWE care if Kevin Nash attended Sting’s final match in AEW?

Is it “Curt Henning” or “Curt Hennig”?

What was the response to AEW’s “Aces & Eights”?

Might Cody be the one who wrestles both nights at WrestleMania?

Show Note: HERE is the PWTorch Newsletter cover story on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE that is referenced in the podcast.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO