FREE PODCAST 2/22 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Rob Van Dam talks concussion issues and chairshots to the head, venturing into stand-up comedy, wrestlers on social media, WWE wrestlers who want to leave but don’t (99 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-22-2019), Wade Keller interviews Rob Van Dam, a former top star with WWE, ECW, and WCW. In this interview, he talks about his new documentary “Headstrong” that came out this week. Topics include concussion issues and chairshots to the head, venturing into stand-up comedy, his future in pro wrestling, reading people’s energy, WWE wrestlers who want to leave but don’t for some reason, how he’d handle social media if it were around when he was just getting started, why there were zero pot references in his documentary, and more.

