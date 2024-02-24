VIP AUDIO 2/24 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH (2-23-2006): Rey’s attitude toward Eddie Guerrero death exploitation, details and thoughts on Samoa Joe re-signing with TNA, why Alex Shelley is in an angle with Sting, Vince’s big announcement, more (36 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back 18 years to the Feb. 23, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses the very latest behind the scenes details of the Samoa Joe-TNA situation, plus why Alex Shelley is getting an angle with Sting, the latest on big names interested in appearing or wrestling for TNA, and the latest behind the scenes feelings on Jeff Jarrett, Dixie Carter, the new CEO, and more… Also, what is Rey Mysterio’s attitude behind the scenes regarding the Eddie Guerrero death exploitation, thoughts on Rey’s role at WrestleMania as revealed on Smackdown this week, and an update on the Vince McMahon big announcement to the staff and wrestlers scheduled for next week.

