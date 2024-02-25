FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP Flagship Mailbag from 5 Yrs Ago with Keller & Fann: Becky-Austin, Raw vs. Smackdown, NXT appearances, lack of returning big name stars for WrestleMania, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we flash back five years (2-25-2019) to a Mailbag Saturday edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest cohost Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast. They talk about the NXT wrestler appearances on Raw and Smackdown, Drew McIntyre’s push, Asuka’s push, the futures of Sheamus and Cesaro, a shortage of returning legacy stars for WrestleMania season, why is Smackdown typically better than Raw, Steve Austin possibly adding to Becky Lynch’s act, letting fans “vote off” a match on a PPV line-up, and more.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO