VIP AUDIO 2/25 – NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Night 1 Audio Roundtable – Radican & Lansdell: Desperado vs. Sho, Riddel vs. Tanahashi, Finlay vs. Nemeth (56 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for the NJPW New Beginning In Sapporo Night 1 roundtable. They look at the entire card, starting with David Finlay defending the IWGP Global Hvt. Championship against Nic Nemeth in his first match in NJPW. They then work their way from the top down and look at all of the top matches including Hiroshi Tanahashi defending the NJPW World TV Championship against Matt Riddle, Desperado defending the IWGP Jr. Hvt. Championship against Sho, and Miyu Iwatnai defending the IWGP Women’s Championship against Mina Shirakawa.

