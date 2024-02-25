FREE PODCAST 2/25 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (2-26-2019) Reigns in remission, Triple H makes Flair’s birthday bash about him, Rousey-Becky, live callers, mailbag, on-site correspondent (153 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Five years ago this week (2-26-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Rich Fann from the “Deep Dive with Rich Fann” PWTorch Dailycast to review Monday Night Raw. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Atlanta, Ga. They discuss Roman Reigns announcing he is in remission, Triple H managing to make Ric Flair’s birthday bash about him in a big angle to set up a presumed WrestleMania top match, Ronda Rousey-Stephanie McMahon exchange, Becky Lynch arrested, and more.

