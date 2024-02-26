AEW COLLISION HITS & MISSES (2/24): Danielson vs. Akiyama, Trios Division, Thunder Rosa, Bryan Keith, Hobbs vs. Guevara, Serena Deeb, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION –HITS & MISSES

FEBRUARY 24, 2024

SPRINGFIELD, MO. AT GREAT SOUTHERN BANK ARENA

AIRED ON TNT

BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

HITS

POWERHOUSE HOBBS DEFEATS SAMMY GUEVARA

I’m not sure what AEW should do with Sammy Guevara, but he gave an excellent performance in this match. It was clear from the start of the encounter that Powerhouse Hobbs and Guevara had great chemistry. I’m a sucker for large men versus little men, but add plunder to the mix and I’m in. Hobbs looked like a monster as he pinned Guevara after putting him through a table with the World’s Strongest Slam. With AEW heating Hobbs back up makes me wonder if they are putting him in a bigger role down the road.

BCC BACKSTAGE PROMO

Fantastic promo from Jon Moxley to promote FTR and the BCC’s tag team match. It was a great touch that Moxley visited the history and culture in Greensboro, N.C.

FTR THE COLLISION COWBOYS

Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler did a lot with Shane Taylor & Lee Moriarty. Large guys outside the ring are easy for FTR to deal with, and they made Shane Taylor appear intimidating throughout the match. With an already stacked card next Sunday for AEW Revolution, I’m very much looking forward to FTR vs. BCC.

THUNDER BACK IN ACTION

It’s lovely to see Thunder Rosa wrestling again. Rosa posing in the LFI posture at the end of the match is an intriguing development to watch going forward. I don’t know the long-term objective with Rosa, whether it’s to prepare her for a match against Toni Storm or Julia Hart.

NOT FORGETTING BRYAN KEITH

Though I wouldn’t call Bryan Keith vs. Malakai Black a five-star match, it was encouraging to see Bryan Keith stick to the schedule after receiving the All Elite graphic.

CLASS IS IN SESSION

Serena Deeb is indeed the professor of professional wrestling. Deeb always does things in the ring with such perfection. I believe AEW is preparing for Mercedes Mone’s possible future debut match by calling out both new and existing members of the Women’s Division. On AEW television, Lady Frost had yet another outstanding performance. I hope that she receives the All Elite graphic as soon as possible.

BRYAN DANIELSON VS. JUN AKIYAMA

Bryan Danielson brought out the best in Jun Akiyama, who is 54 years old; Danielson made him look 40. Eddie Kingston on commentary has been an excellent touch. Danielson’s post-match giving Akiyama a low blow added more heat to the upcoming trios match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite, where BCC will face FTR & Kingston.

MISSES

THE AEW TRIOS DIVISION

The whole affair is a complete mess, and it’s time to reconsider the Trio’s division on AEW TV. The champs aren’t doing anything noteworthy, and AEW isn’t doing a great job of developing opponents for the Trios Titles. This can also result from the Acclaimed top act’s bloom fading some time ago. Jay White and Anthony Bowens are much better off as solo performers and should be dropped from this ridiculous supergroup act.

FINAL SCORE

HITS: 7

MISSES: 1

FINAL THOUGHTS:

Consistency is key, and AEW Collision remains to be that on a weekly basis.