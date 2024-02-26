WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, February 26, 2024
Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,665 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,707.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
- The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Street Fight
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (2/19): Keller’s report on Elimination Chamber hype, Cody vs. Drew, Ivar vs. Gable, Gunther vs. Jey Uso for IC Title, Last Chance Chamber Qualifier
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Bobby Roode on choosing his role as a producer over returning to the ring. says he could not wrestle full-time
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.