WWE RAW PREVIEW (2/26): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, February 26, 2024

Where: San Jose, Calif. at SAP Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,665 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 11,707.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston) vs. Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci) – Street Fight

