WWE MAIN EVENT RESULTS (2/21): Early Mahal side chinlock on Apollo Crews, Creed Brothers vs. Walker & Ledger, Road Dogg on color commentary

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 21, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, Brian “Road Dogg” James

(1) APOLLO CREWS vs. JINDER MAHAL (w/ Indus Sher)

The men locked up and Mahal scooped and slammed Crews two times before applying a chinlock. Crews battled out, then chopped Mahal repeatedly about the chest. Crews slipped out of another slam attempt, then nailed Mahal with a drop kick. Mahal was staggered, but he went on to knee Crews in the face. Mahal used the ropes for leverage to grind his knee into Crews’s face. He choked Crews against the middle rope, then took him down with a neckbreaker. Mahal dropped a knee onto Crews, then covered him for a one-count. Mahal applied an arm bar.

Crews punched his way free, then ran the ropes and clotheslined Mahal a couple times. Crews hit a springboard cross body, then covered Mahal for two. Mahal landed multiple elbow strikes, but Crews knocked Mahal down with an enzuigiri. Crews landed a standing moonsault, then covered for another two-count. Crews climbed to the top rope and jumped, but Mahal moved aside. Mahal took that opening to drop Crews face-first onto the top turnbuckle. Mahal transitioned this into the Khallas – a modified uranage. Mahal stayed on top for the three-count.

WINNER: Jinder Mahal by pinfall in 4:35.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Mahal didn’t get the Main Event Style Memo – he went to the chinlock shortly after the match started. We usually have to wait two minutes for that maneuver. The commentators talked about Mahal being a leader to Indus Sher, and Road Dogg repeatedly said that Mahal winning matches would be the best example he could set for them. Killer analysis.)

(2) HANK WALKER & TANK LEDGER vs. CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius Creed)

Julius started against Tank. Julius used a fireman’s carry takedown, then Brutus tagged in and gave his own fireman’s carry to Tank. Hank tagged in, and he combined with Tank to sandwich-splash Brutus in the middle of the ring. Julius tagged in, and the Creed’s hit sequential fallaway slams to Hank and Tank. Tank tagged in and intercepted a running Julius. He slammed Julius into a neutral corner, then Julius staggered into a high cross body from Hank. Tank sprinted across the ring to knock Brutus off the apron, while Hank tossed Julius through the ropes. We cut to break with Hank and Tank recovering on the floor.

Hank and Tank gained control during the break – Hank was applying an arm bar to Julius in the middle of the ring. Julius got free, but absorbed a front kick from Hank. Tank tagged in and “passed off” Julius to Hank, who slammed Julius to the mat. Tank covered for a two-count, then applied a chinlock. Julius muscled his way toward his own corner, and eventually made a hot tag after kicking Tank in the head. Brutus went on a flurry of offense against both opponents. He splashed Hank and Tank simultaneously in a corner, then dropped Hank with a dead-lift suplex. He powerbombed Tank, then stayed on top to cover, but Hank broke up the pin.

Julius tagged in and hoisted Tank onto his shoulders while Brutus got into position on the top rope. Hank moved in to knock Brutus off of the corner. Julius responded quickly, taking Hank to the mat with a superplex. This allowed the Creeds to redo the prior spot – this time a successful Brutus Ball off the top rope. Brutus covered Tank for the three-count.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers by pinfall in 8:40.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Decent tag match with a lot of double teaming and tags packed in.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 8.0

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42