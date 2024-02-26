WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (2/23): Rating and key demos for pre-taped episode featuring Tiffany vs. Liv, Knight vs. McIntyre, Bron Breakker’s debut, year-ago comparisons

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/23) episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.272 million viewers, down from 2.555 million the prio week. It’s the lowest viewership on Fox since Dec. 22 last year. The episode was taped the prior Friday as the crew was headed to Perth, Australia. The show featured Roman Reigns in backstage segments.

One year ago this week, it drew 2.408 million for a live episode.

The current ten-week rolling average on Fox is 2.395 million viewers. One year ago, the ten-week rolling average was a nearly identical 4.403 million viewers.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.62 rating, down from 0.75 the prior two weeks. It matched the year-low rating from Jan. 19.

One year ago this week, it also drew a 0.62 rating.

The ten-week rolling average demo rating on Fox is 0.66. One year ago, the ten-week rolling average was 0.59.

