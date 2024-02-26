WWE RAW RESULTS (2/26): Keller’s report on Sami Zayn vs. Nakamura, New Day vs. Kaiser & Vinci in a Street Fight, Elimination Chamber fallout, Road to WrestleMania kicks in

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported yesterday that 11,665 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 11,707.

[HOUR ONE]

-They opened with an aerial view of the stadium in Philadelphia hosting WrestleMania in 40 days. They cut to an exterior shot of SAP Center in San Jose, Calif, the site of this show. They showed Elimination Chamber winners Drew McIntyre and Becky Lynch arriving (separately) earlier in the day.

-A five minute video package aired with highlights of the Elimination Chamber event.

-Dominik Mysterio was standing mid-ring and introduced Rhea Ripley. Michael Cole talked about her surviving against Nia Jax. Cole said she is a nominee for the 2024 South Australia’s Woman of the Year.

Advertised Matches & Appearances