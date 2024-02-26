AEW Rampage Ratings Report (2/23): Ratings and demos, year-ago comparisons for episode with Top Flight vs. Private Party, Hager vs. Strong, Jay vs. May, Young Bucks in action

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Friday’s (2/23) episode of AEW Rampage averaged 364,000 viewers, up from the 271,000 the prior week’s episode drew up when airing out of its timeslot due to the NBA All-Star game on TNT. The ten weeks before that averaged 368,000 viewers, so this episode was right in line with the average before the NBA All-Star Friday episode.

One year ago this week, Rampage drew 409,000 viewers. The same prior ten-week period averaged 461,000 viewers. So Rampage is roughly down 90,000 viewers on average comparing similar 10-12 week periods year-over-year.

In the core 18-49 demo, it derw a 0.11 rating, up from 0.09 the previous week. The prior ten-week average was 0.12. The similar time period last year averaged 0.13.

The episode featured Top Flight vs. Private Party, Mariah May vs. Anna Jay, Jake Hager vs. Roderick Strong, and The Young Bucks in a tag match.