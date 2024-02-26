WWE RAW RESULTS (2/26): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Elimination Chamber fallout with Becky and Drew appearing, Sami vs. Nakamura, Imperium vs. New Day, Cody vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW TV REPORT

FEBRUARY 26, 2024

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMAREZ, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Pat McAfee



Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin

Attendance: WrestleTix reported yesterday that 11,665 tickets were distributed; arena set up for 11,707.

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with a video package showing highlights from Elimination Chamber: Perth.

– Dominik Mysterio stood in the middle of the ring to introduce Rhea Ripley. Ripley gloated about walking in and out of her country as Women’s World champion. Ripley said that she always comes up on top before being interrupted by Becky Lynch. Becky congratulated Ripley for retaining her title in front of her family and now they could see her lose at WrestleMania. Dominik tried to tell Becky to not talk to Ripley like that, only for Becky to threaten him.

– Becky said that she was the backbone of this division while Dominik has been feeding her grapes. Ripley told Becky that behind every great Man, there was an even greater woman. As Ripley and Dominik walked away, Nia Jax attacked Becky from behind. Jax crushed Becky with a pair of leg drops, but Adam Pearce and other agents showed up to save her from the Annihilation.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A solid first face-off between Becky and Rhea ahead of their title match at Mania. A couple of good lines, but they are probably saving some of their best material for the new month. Nia Jax’s assault serves as a decent time killer to eventually give Becky her win back, likely in a week or two.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Nia Jax about her assault on Becky Lynch. Jax said that Becky wouldn’t make it to Mania after she already beat her clean earlier this year.

(1) SAMI ZAYN vs. SHINSUKE NAKAMURA

Nakamura nailed Sami with a kick to the leg, only for Sami to knock him down with an arm drag. Sami countered an Irish-whip into the barricade with a moonsault, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

Back from break, Nakamura blasted Sami with a couple of rising knees to the abdomen for a two count. Sami knocked Nakamura down with a clothesline, following it with a Michinoku Driver. Sami spiked Nakamura with a Tornado DDT, only for Nakamura to sweep him off his feet. Nakamura dropped Sami with a suplex into a facebuster on the apron, as WWE Raw went to an ad break.

Back from break, they exchanged strikes, until Nakamura clocked Sami with a spinning kick. Sami countered Kinshasa with a Blue Thunderbomb for a nearfall. Nakamura cracked Sami with a pump knee, setting him up for a diving knee to the head for a close two count. At ringside, Nakamura hit Sami with a diving knee strike to the back of the head. As soon as Sami returned to the ring, Nakamura blasted him with a knee, but he managed to put his boot on the ropes at the last moment. Sami surprised Nakamura with two back-to-back Helluva Kicks to pick up the win.

WINNER: Sami Zayn at 14:56

(Pomares’s Analysis: A really good opening contest to finally put an end to Sami’s losing streak. It’s not quite clear yet, but they definitely have something planned for Sami at WrestleMania. Earlier this year, I assumed he would enter the world title picture, but now it feels much more likely that Sami could challenge for Gunther’s Intercontinental title instead.)

– A video package recapping the rivalry between the New Day and Imperium was shown.

– Chelsea Green made her way to the ring, ahead of her match against Raquel Rodriguez.

– It was announced that C.M. Punk would be a playable character in WWE 2K24.

– Before her match, Chelsea Green complained about Raquel Rodriguez being added at the last moment to the last chance battle royal. Green mocked how Raquel traveled all the way to Perth, only to lose like the San Jose Sharks.

(2) RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ vs. CHELSEA GREEN

Green slapped Raquel, only for Raquel to lay her out with a lariat. Raquel launched Green away with a pair of Fallaway slams before finishing her with the Tejana Bomb.

WINNER: Raquel Rodriguez at 1:20

(Pomares’s Analysis: A decent squash for Raquel with Chelsea cutting a really fun promo beforehand. WWE clearly are very protective of Raquel, but at this point, I don’t think there are any tangible plans for her at Mania.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Sami Zayn about needing to beat Shinsuke Nakamura tonight. Sami said that beating Nakamura reaffirmed that he was championship material and he would find his path to become a champion at WrestleMania. Imperium interrupted the interview, passing by and staring at Sami.