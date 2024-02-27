FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Revolution, speculation on Rock’s role at WrestleMania, reflect on Elimination Chamber, Mercedes Monet, more (149 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

Is it becoming more clear what Rock’s role at WrestleMania will be? What options exist? What are the pros and cons of those options?

Reflecting on the Elimination Chamber including whether WWE intentionally made the event more predictable and less news-worthy to avoid fans in North America resenting the time slot

A preview of AEW Revolution including options for Sting’s final match and the sustainability of this version of the Young Bucks

The rapidly diminishing relevance of AEW Collision reflected in declining viewership.

Is there any chance Cody Rhodes might lose the discipline he’s shown in WWE compared to AEW and cause fans to turn on him?

And more

