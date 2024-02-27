News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell preview AEW Revolution, speculation on Rock’s role at WrestleMania, reflect on Elimination Chamber, Mercedes Monet, more (149 min.)

February 27, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss these topics:

  • Is it becoming more clear what Rock’s role at WrestleMania will be? What options exist? What are the pros and cons of those options?
  • Reflecting on the Elimination Chamber including whether WWE intentionally made the event more predictable and less news-worthy to avoid fans in North America resenting the time slot
  • A preview of AEW Revolution including options for Sting’s final match and the sustainability of this version of the Young Bucks
  • The rapidly diminishing relevance of AEW Collision reflected in declining viewership.
  • Is there any chance Cody Rhodes might lose the discipline he’s shown in WWE compared to AEW and cause fans to turn on him?
  • And more

