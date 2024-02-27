News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

February 27, 2024

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Where: Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,610 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,994.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Eddie Kingston vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) – Trios match
  • Sting’s final Dynamite
  • Will Ospreay is All Elite

