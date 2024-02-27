AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (2/28): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024
Where: Huntsville, Ala. at Von Braun Center
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,610 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,994.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) & Eddie Kingston vs. Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli) – Trios match
- Sting’s final Dynamite
- Will Ospreay is All Elite
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (2/21): Amin’s alt-perspective report on Sting & Darby’s message to the Young Bucks, Samoa Joe & Swerve & Brian Cage vs. RVD & Hook & Hangman
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s AEW Dynamite Hit List: FTR vs. Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, Hook, Hangman Page, and Rob Van Dam vs. Samoa Joe, Swerve Strickland, and Brian Cage
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.