NXT TV RESULTS (2/27): Hazelwood’s live report on Dragunov-Hayes face-to-face, Good Brothers vs. Enofe & Blade, Perez vs. Jackson, Dar defends, more

NXT TV RESULTS

FEBRUARY 27, 2024

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY BRUCE LEE HAZELWOOD (@B_Lee253), PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Backstage Correspondent(s): Kelly Kincaid

[HOUR ONE]

-The show began with Ilja Dragunov’s music hitting as the Men’s NXT Champion kicked off the show. This was originally booked as a face-to-face as early as today on NXT social media, but just that he would “kick off the show” in the final commercial break of SVU prior to NXT beginning.

ILJA DRAGUNOV-CARMELO HAYES FACE-TO-FACE

Dragunov called out Carmelo Hayes and a “vile, disgusting rat of a human.” He said this is Stand & Deliver season, but said they’re not talking about the championship even though he then tapped the title and said what he wants is right there. Hayes’ music hit so we are getting the face-to-face. Hayes was in all white with black accents. He said Dragunov is the champion “for now,” but the superstar that makes the brand go is him, not Dragunov. There were a line of security between them with Hayes standing at the entrance. He said Dragunov is still pissed that he used him in his thing against Trick Williams and that Dragunov “makes him sick.” The crowd chanted “shut the hell up.” Dragunov said Hayes is damn right that he’s spiteful. Hayes said he’s not stepping into the ring until he sees a contract and Ava makes it official. He said losing the title is Dragunov’s biggest fear and not the type to take him out before the match, so he said to get everything in order and then they can talk business; he said until the end of the night. Dragunov then knocked off some security from the apron and stared down Hayes, who was surrounded by the security crew.

-An earlier today video played of Ava walking in the pack as an off-camera guy asked her about tonight. Gigi Dolin approached and asked about what’s next for her. As Ava walked into her office, Jaida Parker was already in there. Parker also wanted to discuss her future. Dolin told her to wait in line and Parker said she don’t wait in no line, especially behind her. World Star was dropped. Ava stopped them and said they’re facing each other and they can leave one-by-one, starting with Parker.

-Kelani Jordan made her entrance. Vic Joseph welcomed Booker T back and I really, really wish I could do these recaps on mute. Kiana James was next, accompanied by Izzi Dame who I kept typing as Izzy Dame for the longest time.

(1) KELANI JORDAN vs. KIANA JAMES (w/Izzi Dame) – Singles match

Booker T always says names like he’s asking a question just to make sure he has them right. Jordan quickly thwarted James and then the two traded positions on arm wrenches. Jordan used the top rope to spring off and arm drag James. She hit a head scissor counter out of the corner, but then was stopped by Dame from a tope. Instead, she hit the apron and hit an Asai moonsault, landing on her feet. [c]

The two woman hit simultaneous cross bodies as they returned. They then traded strikes from their knees and then their feet. Jordan went for a suplex, but Jordan slipped out and hit a few running attacks and a cartwheel back elbow. She kipped up and roared. She hit a Jeff Hardy-like step-over kick for a two-count. She went for some kind of handspring, was thwarted, then came back and hit that handspring into a flatliner. She went for the Playmaker, but James slipped out and sent Jordan to the apron. Jordan flipped in, but ran right into a big spinebuster and matchbook cover for a two-count. Jordan was able to fight off Jordan, but as Jordan went for a springboard, Dame grabbed her leg and wickedly slammed her to the apron behind the ref’s back. James then hit what Joseph called “Dealbreaker,” which is basically Protect Ya Neck.

WINNER: Kiana James at 8:15 (Dealbreaker)

-Joseph and Booker T kicked to a recap of last week’s main event where Shotzi was injured and Lash Legend answered the open challenge against Lyra Valkyria. Valkyria retained after a good impromptu match. They also showed Roxanne Perez, angry and frustrated, yelling in the locker room, being approached by Jakara Jackson and mocking Perez. Perez said Legend was in the right place at the right time, that’s all. They then went at it, which led to tonight’s match.

-The Good Brothers made their entrance to a big pop for some reason. Alicia Taylor introduced them as The O.C. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Look, you’re just not going to get a bad match when you pair those two together. James has become a stalwart heel ring general and Dame is a great enforcer for her. Jordan is going to be a MASSIVE babyface and I wouldn’t be surprised if she basically becomes Hugger Bayley, a pure babyface that the fans are incredibly behind that NXT really hasn’t had in the women’s division in years, possibly since Bayley. James and Jordan are going to be just fine and I have no issues with the outcome of the match.)

-They returned with the official theme for Stand & Deliver, “Year of the Vulture” by The Wonder Years. Sure.

-Enofe and Blade were already in the ring.

(2) THE GOOD BROTHERS (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. EDRIS ENOFE & MALIK BLADE – Tag team match

Blade and Anderson started the match and Anderson quickly went at the Blade. Blade was able to counter Anderson and tag in Enofe. They used double team offense to take it to Anderson and thwart Gallows. Anderson was able to hit a big uppercut counter, but ate a rana from Enofe. After a chop, Blade tagged back in and they hit a double shoulder tackle and some assisted offense to hit a splash and senton. Gallows distracted Blade, allowing Anderson to tag in Gallows and cutoff Blade from his partner. Gallows pounded away at Blade in the corner and then hung Blade on the top rope for a big boot. Big LG posed and then hit a big uppercut before slowing it down with a rear chin lock. A headbutt stopped a Blade comeback and then Gallows hit his body shot combo in the corner. Anderson tagged in and cinched in his own rear chin lock, this one with more emphasis and leverage. Blade slipped a suplex, hit a sunset flip, and then tagged in Enofe. He came in and took out Gallows from the apron, then hit a reverse sling blade to Anderson. Enofe hit a jackhammer, not the prettiest, but then Gallows threw Blade into the steps. Enofe kicked away Gallows and climbed for a 450. He rolled through, but ran right into Anderson’s just absolutely beautiful spinebuster (former G1 finalist!). Gallows tagged in and they hit the Magic Killer.

WINNER: The Good Brothers at 5:24 (Magic Killer)

-Andre Chase and Duke Hudson came from the crowd and told them that karma’s a bitch and that they deserve an Andre Chase University-sized as- Nathan Frazer and Axiom interrupted. Frazer reiterated that they’re next and at least a team like LWO confronts you face-to-face. As he said that, LWO attacked The Good Brothers from behind and it became a melee. Welp, we said triple threat last week, it’s now going to be a damn fatal four-way. I really hope I’m not doing the Roadblock or whatever report. The Wolf Dogs were looking on and smiled.

-Ava was on the phone and Oba Femi knocked, coming in. She hung up and he asked for his next victim. She said she’s still figuring it out. He turned around as Dragunov glared at him. Femi glared down, then looked at the Men’s NXT Championship, laughed, and walked off. Dragunov turned to Ava and asked, “You wanted to talk?”

-Perez made her entrance. She smiled, but then put on a more serious face. She DID receive a face pop tonight, though, and fans were clapping for her. [c]

-They returned with Jackson on the apron for her intro with Lash Legend cheering her on.

(3) ROXANNE PEREZ vs. JAKARA JACKSON (w/Lash Legend) – Singles match

Perez hit an immediate Thesz Press and then Jackson rolled outside. Perez was going for a lope, but Legend moved her friend away. Perez went outside and Legend stood in the way. Jackson used that to strike Perez. Back in the ring, Jackson hit a running dropkick and some body shots in the corner. Perez came back and threw Jackson into the corner. She hit a running uppercut and a few chest slaps. She hit a double springboard moonsault, mostly missing, but her knees landed across the body. Perez had Jackson in a front face lock and then Legend held onto Jackson’s arm to prevent Pop Rox. The ref kicked her out. Jackson came at Perez and hit a slam, then took out her leg. From the outside, she hit a haymaker to Perez and then looked for maybe a tiger suplex, but instead turned it into a sub, even grabbing the hair for leverage. Perez rolled into a pin to break it up, but Jackson came right back and stayed on Perez. Perez slapped Jackson, who slapped back. Perez exploded with offense and then a big right hand and shogun dropkick. Perez hit some strikes and then a side Russian leg sweep right into the crossface. Perez again held on after the bell, but she received cheers.

WINNER: Roxanne Perez at 4:09 by submission (crossface)

-Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Thea Hail were in the back. Hail was still sad and said Riley Osborne told her that the girl he thought he knew wasn’t the girl at the date so they should just be friends. Jayne said that’s the old Hail, a total loser. Hail brought up Fallon Henley and Jayne ran her down. Hail asked about Chase and Hudson and Jayne said they’re all losers, saying if it wasn’t for her Chase U wouldn’t even exist. James and Dame approached and complimented her on the calendars. James said Henley is the last person they should listen to for advice. They walked away as Hail just sulked. “A loser, seriously?”

-Dijak made his entrance for his match with Luca Crusifino after the events of last week. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: Not the smoothest of matches, but we’re finally starting to see Jackson in singles matches. There wasn’t too much to her offense tonight outside of basic things, but I think there is some potential with her. Hey, remember when we were lamenting that Legend was on TV and now she’s to the point where she’s trusted to run an impromptu title match. Maybe Jackson follows a similar path. Perez is in a weird situation as she’s clearly working heel and yet, tonight she was received as a face even after holding onto the sub. I raved about her heel turn on last week’s PWT Talks NXT, and I really just hope the anomalous reaction tonight doesn’t change their plan.)

-They returned with The Wolf Dogs coming out of an elevator in the back and approached by The Good Brothers. Anderson called him “Comedian Corbin” as Baron Corbin said NXT reinvigorated his career. Anderson said they might have their jokes, but the Magic Killer ignited a flame within The Good Brothers that hadn’t been there for a long time. Corbin said he was called a comedian so what he found funny was the sound Anderson’s face made when A.J. Styles slapped him. Bron Breakker then stepped between and said when the bell rings, they destroy everyone. Gallows said The Good Brothers will be waiting.

-They showed all four members of the No Quarter Catch Crew warming up for the main event.

-Crusifino made his entrance. His music is terrible.

(4) DIJAK vs. LUCA CRUSIFINO – Singles match

Crusifino was in pinstriped slacks and dress shoes. He also had his hands up like he was in MMA. He was able to knocked Dijak over the top and then a running baseball slide that sent Dijak over the announce desk, just avoiding Joseph (should have aimed, Dijak!). Dijak ate a corner cannonball from the surprising Crusifino (Booker T forgot his name). Dijak was able to hit a big forearm and then a kick to slow it down and regain some of his composure. He worked Crusifino in the corner with big strikes and then a thunderous slap across the chest. He followed with four and then he and Crusifino had a slap fest. Dijak ended that with a thrust kick. The two then countered suplexes before Dijak hit a big lariat to Crusifino. Crusifino blocked a chokeslam, hit four clotheslines, and then finally a belly-to-back to drop Dijak. He hit a running lariat in the corner, but the second one resulted in running into Dijak’s discus boot. Feast Your Eyes followed.

WINNER: Dijak at 3:27 (Feast Your Eyes)

-Joe Gacy’s music hit as he finally escaped the straitjacket. The distraction allowed Crusifino to hit Dijak in the back with a tire iron he hid by the steel steps and Gacy took over from there. They showed The Family in the back and Tony D’Angelo asked if they saw that. He told Stacks and “The Rizz” to “get him.”

-Lyra Valkyria made her way. [c]

(Hazelwood’s Take: That was the fastest 3:27 in NXT in some time. Crusifino showed a lot of potential and high impact offense, but my concern with him will be pacing. Maybe he just saw they only had 3:30 and wanted to get as much in there as possible, but if not, then pacing will be an issue as it usually is for inexperienced and younger wrestlers. Still, it looks like he’s set for more now with The Family. Dijak sold a good bit for Crusifnio’s offense as well.)