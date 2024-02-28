AEW Collision Ratings Report (2/24): Viewership and key demo rating for episode headlined by Danielson vs. Akiyama, plus ten-week averages

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last Saturday’s (2/24) episode of AEW Collision averaged 385,000 viewers, well down from 491,000 viewers from two weeks earlier; it didn’t air the prior weekend due to NBA All-Star Weekend programming on TNT. Collision aired in its normal timeslot, but followed the pattern of losing viewers when airing on the same day as a WWE PLE. Although WWE Elimination Chamber aired live earlier in the day on Peacock, that event was likely watched on time-delay by more viewers than usual.

The ten-week rolling average viewership is 422,400 viewers, which includes a 300,000 viewership on Jan. 27 up against the WWE Royal Rumble.

In the key 18-49 demographic, it drew a 0.46 rating, down from 0.51 two weeks ago and in line with 0.46 three weeks ago. The ten-week average is 0.48.

The primary advertised match was Bryan Danielson vs. Jun Akiyama.