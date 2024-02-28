WWE Ratings Report (2/25): Viewership and key demo data, year-ago comparisons, ten-week averages for episode headlined by Cody vs. Waller

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Monday’s (2/26) episode of WWE Monday Night Raw averaged 1.738 million viewers, down from 1.870 million the prior week and in line with the 1.790 million two weeks ago. The current ten-week rolling average (excluding the Christmas night episode) is 1.755 million, so this week’s episode was a little down from that.

One year ago this week, Raw averaged 1.890 million viewers, 152,000 more viewers than this week’s rating. The rolling ten-week average over at that point was 1.965 million, so the current average this year is 205,000 below that.

Hourly viewrship:

1st hour: 1.767 million

2nd hour: 1.813 million

3rd hour: 1.635 million

The first-to-third hour dropoff was 132,000, the lowest in five weeks. The average dropoff over the last six months is 188,000. The advertised main event this week was Cody Rhodes vs. Greyson Waller. The third hour opened with a Seth Rollins-Drew McIntyre in-ring promo.

In the key 18-49 demo, Raw this week drew a 0.57 rating, down from 0.63 last week but in line with the 0.56 from two weeks ago. The rolling ten-week average is 0.55. One year ago, Raw drew a 0.51 rating and the ten-week rolling average was 0.52, so this year’s percentage of available cable homes watching in the key demo is higher than last year.