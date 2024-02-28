FREE PODCAST 2/27 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells & Hazelwood discuss wild left turn in main event scene, surprising return of Shawn Spears, announcement of Kabuki Warriors returning to NXT, more (95 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Bruce Hazelwood cover NXT featuring a wild left turn in the main event scene, the surprising return of Shawn Spears, the announcement of the Kabuki Warriors returning to NXT, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO