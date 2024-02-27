FREE PODCAST 2/27 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Kevin Owens returns, Vince screws Kofi, Hardys reunite, on-site correspondent, live callers (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this five years ago flashback (2-27-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch Newsletter columnist and PWTorch Dailycast host Greg Parks to discuss WWE Smackdown with live callers first, then an on-site correspondent from Charlotte, N.C. followed by a mailbag segment. They talk about Kevin Owens returning, Vince McMahon screwing Kofi Kingston, The Hardys reunite, Charlotte’s heel promo, and much more.

