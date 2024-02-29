News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 2/28 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – AEW Dynamite w/Keller & Donofrio: Sting rappels from rafters, Hangman swerves Swerve, Nick Wayne shines against Cassidy, mailbag and caller topics (111 min.)

February 29, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Tony Donofrio from PWTorch to discuss AEW Dynamite including the show-closing angle with Sting & Darby vs. The Young Bucks, Hangman Page swerves Swerve Strickland with a fake injury in the opening segment, BCC vs. FTR & Eddie Kingston, Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis Jr. and more including email and caller input.

