VIP AUDIO 2/28 – WKH – AEW Dynamite review: Flair reveals allegiance in Sting segment, Hangman reveals status of ankle, Ospreay declares he’s full time in AEW in segment with Callis Family, Wayne challenges Cassidy, more (25 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Feb. 28 edition of AEW Dynamite featuring BCC vs. FTR & Eddie Kingston, Ric Flair reveals allegiance, Hangman Page reveals status of his ankle, Will Ospreay declares he’s full time in AEW in segment with Don Callis Family, Nick Wayne challenges Orange Cassidy for International Title, Chris Jericho vs. Atlantis, Jr., and more.

