FREE PODCAST 2/28 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s A Moment of Violence including Ali vs. Bailey, Kushida vs. Sonico, Horus vs. Taurus, more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review Prestige Wrestling’s A Moment of Violence, a show that’s three hours of awesome. There’s a spectacular main event between Mike Bailey and Mustafa Ali that left Chris and Justin speechless, a top-notch tag match with Prestige Tag Champs Sinner and Saint battling the West Coast Wrecking Crew, the ultimate rhyming match when Rey Horus squares off against Black Taurus, and a lot more. For VIP listeners, it’s down to Texas to watch GCW, specifically Violence is Forever vs. Monster Sauce and the totally confusing bullrope match between Mance Warner and Allie Katch.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO