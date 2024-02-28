News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 2/28 – Everything with Rich & Wade: When will Rock wrestle Cody and will it be a tag match? How good is Drew lately? Will Sting go too far with a big spot on Sunday? Gunther at WrestleMania, more (53 min.)

February 28, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics: When will Rock wrestle Cody Rhodes and will it be a tag match? How good is Drew McIntyre lately and how does the rest of 2024 look for him if he re-signs with WWE? Who is Gunther going to wrestle at WrestleMania? Will Sting go too far with a big spot on Sunday? Is AEW mishandling the teaser for “Hangman” Page’s announcement? And more.

