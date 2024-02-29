FREE PODCAST 2/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Matt Morgan talks why he retired, his thoughts on Punk-WWE, thoughts on future WWE stars including Reigns, Ambrose, and Cesaro, plans for him and Hogan in TNA, more (102 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-28-2014), Wade Keller interviews Matt Morgan who covers a lot of current events and WWE and TNA memories including why he retired, his thoughts on C.M. Punk-WWE, thoughts on future WWE stars including Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Cesearo, plans for him and Hulk Hogan in TNA had he not left, and much more including live calls and email questions.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO