FREE PODCAST 2/29 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Matt Morgan talks why he retired, his thoughts on Punk-WWE, thoughts on future WWE stars including Reigns, Ambrose, and Cesaro, plans for him and Hogan in TNA, more (102 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (2-28-2014), Wade Keller interviews Matt Morgan who covers a lot of current events and WWE and TNA memories including why he retired, his thoughts on C.M. Punk-WWE, thoughts on future WWE stars including Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Cesearo, plans for him and Hulk Hogan in TNA had he not left, and much more including live calls and email questions.
