VIP AUDIO 2/29 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago – WKH – The News (2-28-2006): WWE’s new Wellness Policy, Sting’s drawing power on Impact, why The Dicks and Heart Throbs were fired, more (36 min.)

Feb. 28, 2006 Wade Keller Hotline podcast where PWTorch editor Wade Keller discusses these topics:

WWE’s new Wellness Policy, the reaction from within WWE, about the meetings that were held telling talent about the policy, what the reason was internally for not testing randomly and systematically for marijuana, a comparison to the NBA’s policy around 1999, how certain specific aspects of the policy could save lives, how strict steroid testing actually creates an uneven playing field rather than an even playing field, what people are most skeptical of, what undercard wrestlers in OVW are most worried about, and more.

The inside story on why The Dicks and The Heart Throbs were fired.

Quarter hour analysis of TNA Impact from this weekend and another strong indication of Sting’s drawing power.

The latest on major Monday Night War era main eventers appearing on the prime time debut.

